Gulf Air to return to Singapore in April

Gulf Air will launch flights to Singapore on April 1st.

The national carrier of Bahrain continues to explore opportunities to expand its network and reach to different regions of the world.

Known for its premium leisure and business appeal, Singapore will serve as another destination for the only boutique airline in the Middle East.

Operated by the flagship Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, the Singapore route will be added to Bangkok and Manila in the list of Asian destination offered by the carrier.

The Gulf Air Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner offer 282 seats in a two-class configuration, with 26 Falcon Gold Class seats and 256 Economy Class seats.

Gulf Air first operated flights to Singapore in the 1990s.