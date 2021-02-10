New culinary leadership for Rixos the Palm Dubai

The all-inclusive beachfront resort Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites has appointed a new executive chef.

Gürcan Gülmez brings over 15 years of experience with him to the role, with his most recent posting being at the Divan hotel in Istanbul, Turkey, as executive chef.

The Turkish national’s resume also includes positions at Soho House Istanbul, St Regis Hotel Istanbul, Raffles Hotel Istanbul and Four Seasons Istanbul.

In his new role, Gülmez will oversee the kitchens and food and beverage offerings across the resort’s ten outlets, where he plans to deploy his flair for Turkish cuisine, passion and innovations for everything from menu enhancements to kitchen operations, and catering events together with his kitchen brigade.

Commenting on the appointment, Murat Zorlu, general manager of Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites, commented: “I am thrilled with this new addition and look forward to working with chef Gülmez as we continue our strong momentum to remain Dubai’s first ultra-all-inclusive hotel.

“I have no doubt that under his direction, the hotel will strengthen our food and beverage concepts for the delight of our existing and new guests.”

Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites is considered the World’s Leading Lifestyle Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.