Sunset Hospitality to open three new venues at Rixos Qetaifan Island

Sunset Hospitality will open three venues in Doha in November, two restaurants and a gym.

Ammos Greek Restaurant, Azure Beach and RAISE Fitness & Wellness will open at Rixos Qetaifan Island.

The global hospitality group, which was founded 11 years ago now has a presence in 16 countries and owns and operates a portfolio of hospitality lifestyle brands

After the successful openings of Black Tap and Mood in Doha in 2022, the three additions further enhance Sunset’s international portfolio.

“This next step marks another significant milestone in SHG’s expansion strategy. We are very excited to collaborate with Rixos Qetaifan Island North Doha, already deemed a coastal hub for life and recreation, it’s SHG’s destination of choice for its family-friendly charm, sense of adventure, and breathtaking sea views,” said Antonio Gonzalez, CEO, Sunset Hospitality Group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Source: Hotelier Middle East