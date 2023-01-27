Rixos Bab Al Bahr announces appointment of new GM

Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Ras Al Khaimah has announced the appointment of Ahmed Elnawawy as General Manager, making the award-winning, family-friendly, luxury hotel the newest venture in his 22-year-long career with top hospitality brand names.

In this role he will bring his unique expertise, strategic market insight, and strong leadership skills to Rixos Bab Al Bahr and shall report directly to Cenk Unverdi, Regional Managing Director at Rixos Hotels Gulf. Elnawawy will be responsible for leading, shaping, and executing the hotel’s overall strategy and business operations.

A seasoned luxury hospitality professional with a strong background in operations, guest satisfaction, and revenue generation. Elnawawy is passionate about delivering creative strategies to drive high levels of operational performance.

Commenting on Elnawawy’s appointment, Cenk Unverdi said: “Rixos Bab Al Bahr is a unique property that is well positioned to capitalise on Ras Al Khaimah’s growing appeal as the fastest growing holiday destination, and it’ll need visionary leadership to ensure it remains competitive. I’m confident that Elnawawy has the necessary experience to successfully meet this challenge”

Rixos Bab Al Bahr was the winner of Middle East’s Leading hotel dining and entertainment experience 2022 at last years World Travel Awards and for a 3D virtual visit of The Award Winning Rixos Bab Al Bahr click here: https://www.virtualworldinternet.com/portfolio/rixos-bab-al-bahr-ras-al-khaimah



Ahmed Elnawawy added: “I am excited to join an already well-established, luxury resort. I intend to create an atmosphere where team members feel empowered and can add value to the Rixos brand that stands out as a top family, resort destination around the world. I would like to thank the team for a warm welcome and I can’t wait to get started.”

Elnawawy joins Rixos Bab Al Bahr from Emaar group where his most recent role was Head of Emaar Customer Excellence. Elnawawy also held several leadership roles within the Emaar Group between 2016 and 2022. He joined them in the role of Director of Rooms at the Address Dubai Mall, followed by General Manager at Manzil Downtown, General Manager at the Address Fountain Views, and General Manager at the Palace Downtown. In addition, Elnawawy is no stranger to Rixos. Between 2013 and 2015, he held the role of Rooms Division Manager at Rixos The Palm Dubai.