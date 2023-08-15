Rixos Hotels UAE receives global sustainability recognition

Rixos Hotels UAE has been certified by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC), the first entity in the region to do so.

The GSTC has gained worldwide recognition for its role in creating and overseeing global standards focused on sustainable travel and tourism. These standards are encapsulated in the comprehensive GSTC Criteria. This acknowledgment certifies that the operations of Rixos Hotels UAE align with the most elevated social and environmental benchmarks, fostering a beneficial impact on both local communities and the overall environment.

“At Rixos Hotels UAE, we are honoured to be at the forefront of sustainable hospitality in the region, taking a significant step towards aligning with the UAE’s visionary sustainability initiative,” said Ozgul Aktolga, country director of quality and sustainability for UAE. “This milestone reaffirms our dedication to not only providing exceptional guest experiences but also minimising our ecological footprint and enhancing the well-being of our communities.”

Dubai Tourism gets involved in sustainable hospitality

At the end of last month, Dubai Tourism launched a new accreditation for hotels. The Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp is for properties with the highest adherence to DET’s sustainability requirements.

Developed in collaboration with Dubai’s hospitality sector, the new stamp is designed to accelerate efforts towards empowering the tourism sector to achieve its sustainability goals and support the UAE’s NetZero 2050 initiative.

Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp process

The Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp will serve as a validation of the hotel’s dedication to sustainability and showcase its sustainable practices. To obtain the stamp, hotels of all classifications must meet the highest standards of DET’s 19 Sustainability requirements, which include criteria such as energy and water efficiency, waste management programmes, and staff education and engagement initiatives. The accreditation process will be overseen by a committee of senior industry professionals to ensure integrity and independence, with the initiative designed based on global best practices.

Source: Hotelier Middle East