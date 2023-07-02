The Rixos Way for a Legendary Holiday in Turkey

Situated on the Mediterranean shores, Rixos Park Belek offers exclusive comfort and impeccable service. With its close location and shuttle service to The Land of Legends, guests of Rixos Park Belek will enjoy the unique opportunity of unlimited access to The Theme Park & Shopping Avenue.

We understand that for modern travellers, luxury is no longer about stuffy lobbies and hushed formal dining spaces.

At Rixos our approach to contemporary luxury is a laid-back affair. Fresh, refined and imaginative spaces are inspired by our Turkish heritage and our surroundings. Our service is personal, and our vision ensures guests have an individual and meaningful experience.

Everything about the Rixos experience is designed to ensure guests feel an intense sense of freedom and offer them a world of possibilities; be that as much or as little as they wish.

Where to start with this enormous, action-packed resort.. with nine swimming pools, yeah that’s right I said nine you really are spoilt for choice, five restaurants ranging from a fancy Steak a la Carte to a classic holiday buffet and plenty of fun, sporty activities for the whole family! Not to mention UNLIMITED access to The Land of Legends Theme Park, you can go every day, once or twice its up to you! Just make sure you experience this incredible theme park!!

Location

35km away from Antalya Airport - no need to worry about transport, Rixos Park has you covered with private taxi transfers

3km from the town of Belek - with Greek temples, Roman amphitheaters Belek is a blend of cultures

8km from The Land of Legends - with Aqua Land, Adventure Land and the Land of Laughter, The Land of Legends is MUST for an exhilarating family day out (shuttle service provided)!!

Rixos Park Belek is directly sat on a stretch of glorious sands and sparkling water

Rooms

You’ll have a tough decision deciding which elegant room or suite to choose

Standard, Superior, Family Terrace Suite with Jacuzzi, Jacuzzi Suite, Family Rooms, King Suite, Comfort Club, Club Family Suite, Superior Family, Orient Suite, Sultan Suite and (the best till last) Residence Villa

Each room has a double bed, bathroom with shower, balcony, desk, mini-bar, tea & coffee making facilities, Nespresso machine, LCD TV, air-conditioning, bathrobe and complimentary toiletries

Superior Rooms and Suites have an additional living room

Some Suites have a bubbly jacuzzi

Food & Drink

Turquoise Main Restaurant - filled with local delicacies and classic buffet dishes

Alara Snack Restaurant serving tasty poolside snacks

Mermaid Restaurant - the best seafood selection!

Steak a la Carte Restaurant - one for the meat lovers

Rixy Kids Restaurant - we don’t want to leave the little ones out, they have their own selection of delicious meals!

Lobby, Beach & Pool Bar - fancy a cheeky beer, cocktail or the infamous Fanta Lemon? You’ll find them at the bars

La Patisserie serving sweet treats, savoury snacks and drinks, open 24 hours a day for those feeling snackish

Sports & Entertainment

A whooping 9 swimming pools to choose from

Anjana Spa & Fitness where you can unwind in the relaxation lounge, and treat yourself to a massage treatment or get sweaty in the fitness center

Beach volleyball, darts, table tennis, mini football, yoga, boxing, aqua fit and watersports are available

Rixy Kids Club has a packed schedule of daytime activities, including painting, tournaments, sporty games and face painting

Have I mentioned you get complimentary and unlimited access to The Land of Legends Theme Park and Shopping Avenue?!

Fore more details on this resort and others under the Rixos brand go to https://www.rixos.com