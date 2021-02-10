British Airways partners with LanzaJet for new ethanol fuel project

British Airways is seeking to power future flights with sustainable aviation fuel produced from sustainably-sourced ethanol, as part of a new partnership with sustainable jet fuel company LanzaJet.

The partnership will see the airline invest in the first commercial scale Freedom Pines Fuels facility in Georgia, USA, and acquire cleaner burning sustainable aviation fuel from the plant.

It expects the fuel to be available to power a number of its flights by the end of 2022.

In addition, the partnership will involve LanzaJet implementing early-stage planning and design for a potential commercial facility for British Airways in the UK.

The plant in Georgia is due to begin construction this year.

It will convert sustainable ethanol (a chemical compound widely blended with petrol to reduce its carbon intensity) into sustainable aviation fuel using a patented chemical process.

The fuel produced at the plant will deliver a reduction of more than 70 per cent in greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional fossil jet fuel, equivalent to taking almost 27,000 petrol or diesel cars off the road each year.

The sustainable aviation fuel produced by LanzaJet is made via the LanzaJet Alcohol to Jet (AtJ) Process, which can use any source of sustainable ethanol, including, but not limited to, ethanol made from non-edible agricultural residues such as wheat straw and recycled pollution.

Sean Doyle, British Airways chief executive, said: “Despite the crisis in global aviation, it is vital for our future that we continue to address climate change and we remain focused on playing our part to reduce the impact we have on the planet.

“For the last 100 years we have connected Britain with the world and the world with Britain, and to ensure our success for the next 100, we must do this sustainably.

“Progressing the development and commercial deployment of sustainable aviation fuel is crucial to decarbonising the aviation industry and this partnership with LanzaJet shows the progress British Airways is making as we continue on our journey to net zero.”