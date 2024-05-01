New Concessions Bring Culinary and Retail Diversity to O’Hare International Airport

The Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) joined its concessions partners for ceremonial ribbon-cuttings to celebrate the grand openings of three new concessions establishments in O’Hare International Airport’s Terminal 3.

Half Moon Empanadas, ChiBoys, and Hudson Nonstop have officially joined the airport’s vibrant array of dining and retail options just in time to serve the traveling public ahead of the bustling summer travel season.

“These new concessions are more than just an opportunity to provide world-class dining and retail experiences for travelers in Terminal 3 that showcase Chicago’s vibrant culture and entrepreneurial spirit,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said. “Airport concessions create investment in Chicago’s communities by providing opportunities for diverse local ownership teams to get involved in the one of our region’s greatest economic engines.”

“I’m proud to welcome Half Moon Empanadas, ChiBoys and Hudson Nonstop to Terminal 3 as we continue to invest in upgrades to enhance the overall passenger experience throughout O’Hare’s terminals,” CDA Commissioner Jamie L. Rhee said. “These new additions offer unique flavors, styles and conveniences to the traveling public and support diverse Chicago businesses.”

Half Moon Empanadas offers travelers a taste of authentic Latin American cuisine. As an ACDBE-certified, female-owned enterprise, Half Moon Empanadas is committed to handcrafting authentic Argentinian empanadas from scratch. Acknowledged as one of Inc’s 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S., the distinctive grab-and-go concept introduces passengers to the richness and heritage of Argentinian comfort food, offering convenience, healthfulness, and affordability in every bite.

“The Half Moon Empanadas locations are the ‘face’ of the brand and we take great pride in crafting a menu and environment that reflects our company values, shares our Hispanic culture, and highlights the contributions of minority and women-owned businesses.” said Pilar and Juan Zavala, founder of Half Moon Empanada.

ChiBoys creates innovative designs and experiences that celebrate the beauty and diversity of Chicago’s history, architecture, and culture through quality apparel and products. The brand’s products are inspired by owner DeShawn Murry’s knowledge, pride, and love of Chicago.

“To say ‘opening a store at O’Hare is an honor’ would be an understatement,” said Murry. “From the fruition of ChiBoys, I dreamt of it being on a platform for the world to see, and with this opportunity travelers from all over the world finally get to see why Chicagoans are so prideful. Our history, architecture, culture and culinary scene are second to none. Our diverse neighborhoods are what makes us a world class city. We’re looking forward to being a new and exciting addition to ORD.”

Hudson Nonstop, offers travelers a fast and convenient way to shop for must-have essentials, food and beverage, and local souvenirs. Hudson Nonstop is powered by Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” technology, which allows passengers to enter the store by inserting their credit card or tapping their mobile wallet at the entry gate, select their items, and walk out without any checkout lines.

“We are proud to be a part of the continued evolution of Chicago O’Hare International Airport and to make travelers happier along their journey by providing innovative retail experiences like Hudson Nonstop.” said Brian Quinn, Chief Operating Officer – Retail, North America, for Avolta.

These openings are the latest in a series of new concessions developments at Chicago’s airports. This January, the CDA celebrated the grand opening of downtown favorites Bar Siena and The Hampton Social in the newly expanded and modernized Terminal 5. Future planned concessions in Terminal 5 include Butcher and the Burger, The Dearborn, Publican Coffee, Chick-fil-A, and Protein Bar & Kitchen.

Last November, the CDA celebrated the reopening of Midway International Airport’s revamped Central Market, which marked the completion of the historic Midway Modernization Program (MMP), the most comprehensive investment in Midway’s facilities in more than two decades. Food and beverage locations include Connie’s Pizza, America’s Dog and Burger, White Sox Bar and Grill, M Burger, Beecher’s Handmade Cheese, Dunkin’ and Reilly’s Daughter. Retailers include Evolve by Hudson, Tumi and MAC/Jo Malone.