NEOM unveils the Golf Club at Sindalah: A super-luxury 9-hole course

Saudi Arabia‘s NEOM, in partnership with IMG Golf Course Services, will introduce an nine-hole beachfront golf course on the Sindalah island.

Appointed to oversee pre-opening, marketing, and management services for the Golf Club at Sindalah is IMG Golf Course Services.

Designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr., the 6,474-yard par 70 golf course will boast nine holes and 18 teeing points, accompanied by a 280-meter driving range and state-of-the-art golf practice suites featuring advanced ball tracking technology.

The course’s commitment to environmental and social responsibility is further emphasised as it aims for GEO certification.

In addition to golf, the onsite sports club will be managed by the IMG Golf Course Services team, offering a range of membership options for visitors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The club will feature a deluxe gym, Olympic-size swimming pool, spa facilities, and various sports courts. The Sindalah Golf Academy will complement these offerings with its cutting-edge performance studios, providing the latest in golf-learning technology.

Sindalah island, positioned as a luxurious gateway to the Red Sea, is set to revolutionise the concept of upscale island travel.

“Sindalah will be the first physical showcase of NEOM to open to the world and will become a new and exotic golfing destination like no other. We are proud to be working with IMG Golf Course Services to bring this premium course from the mind of Robert Trent Jones Jr to reality at Sindalah,” Antoni Vives, Chief Urban Development and Islands Officer at NEOM said.

“We are delighted to partner with NEOM and Sindalah Island and welcome them proudly to our growing portfolio of world-class clubs and resorts across the globe. Their vision for this stunning new destination makes it exactly the sort of project which will benefit from IMG’s international experience and resources,” Russell Hannah, Vice President of IMG Golf Course Services added.

Sindalah explained

Sindalah will offer 413 ultra-premium hotel rooms, in addition to 333 top-end serviced apartments. There will also be 51 luxury retail outlets.

It is set to open by 2024.

When Sindalah was unveiled, HRH Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Chairman of the NEOM Company Board of Directors, said: “This is another significant moment for NEOM and a major step in the Kingdom realising its tourism ambitions under Vision 2030. Sindalah will be NEOM’s first luxury island and yacht club destination in the Red Sea, providing a scenic gateway to the Red Sea that will become the region’s most exciting and attractive tourism location. It will be a destination where travellers can experience the true beauty of NEOM and Saudi Arabia, above and below the water, making Sindalah the future of luxury travel.”

In terms of yachting, there will be an 86-berth marina, 75 offshore buoys to house superyachts; and a myriad of experiences including snorkelling, kayaking and scuba diving.

The 840,000 sq m island will boast 38 restaurants, including nine premium casual names and nine fine dining restaurants. Set to become the giga-projects yachting hub, there are also plans for offshore yacht F&B programming.