QE2 hotel in Dubai closes after major power outage

Dubai’s QE2 hotel has temporarily closed following a bout of bad weather in the emirate. The 50-plus year old ship closed last Sunday (August 6).

The hotel will reopen on Tuesday, August 15.

The hotel said to guests trying to book: “We regret to inform you that the entire hotel has temporarily closed during this period from Sunday, 06 August 2023 to Tuesday, 15 August 2023. Unfortunately, an unexpected weather event last 05 August, has led to an unprecedented power outage to the entire hotel. Our team is actively working to resolve this situation as soon as possible, however we are unable to indicate as to when our systems will be fully operational again.

“As a result, all hotel facilities including accommodations, restaurants, and activities will be closed during this period.”

The QE2 opened in Dubai in 2018 after 2.7 million hours were spent restoring the historic ship to its current state.

The floating hotel has 13 decks, with rooms finished with period furniture, paintings and memorabilia.

Prior to its permanent home in Dubai, the QE2 vessel began its maiden transatlantic voyage in 1969, later going onto complete 1,400 voyages.

The hotel came under the management of Accor in May 2022.