MSC Bellissima to offer new Middle East trips

MSC Cruises has announced that the current season in the Gulf will be extended with MSC Bellissima offering additional seven-night cruises.

The trips, calling at Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sir Bani Yas in the United Arab Emirates and Doha in Qatar, will be on offer from April through to the end of June.

MSC Bellissima will finish her planned Red Sea itineraries homeporting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 26th and then move to the Gulf taking over from MSC Virtuosa from April 2nd.

MSC Virtuosa has been sailing in this region since November and on finishing the winter season, will undertake a Grand Voyage back to Europe to homeport in Southampton, UK for the summer season.

In July, MSC Bellissima will move to the Far East from July to perform her itineraries in Japan and China.

Sales for the additional MSC Bellissima cruises opened today.

Gianni Onorato, chief executive, MSC Cruises, commented: “We have seen that the itineraries in the UAE and Qatar have been very popular with our guests and so to respond to this demand we have decided to extend our presence in the region.

“We would like to thank the authorities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha for their close collaboration and effective ways of working to ensure the health and safety of our guests and crew.

“The decision to deploy MSC Bellissima for this extended part of the season was taken because this is a highly popular and well appreciated ship with a richness of features, entertainment and dining as well as offering the MSC Yacht Club.

“These cruises are also appealing as they are very accessible to our guests thanks to the great flight connections into Dubai International Airport.”