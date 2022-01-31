Botevyle takes up newly created Sabre role

Sabre Corporation has appointed Nisha Botevyle as UK country director, a new role created as part of a strategy for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Together with her team, Botevyle is responsible for acquiring, consulting and supporting customers in the UK.

“Nisha is a dedicated and experienced commercial director with excellent industry contacts, and I am extremely excited to see her start a new chapter for Sabre in the UK,” said Richard Addey, regional director western Europe and South Africa, Sabre Travel Solutions.

“The creation of a new country director position and expansion of the UK team shows our commitment to supporting our partners in this strategically important area.”

Prior to joining Sabre, Botevyle spent 15 years at Amadeus, holding a variety of roles including head of online and partnerships and head of leisure account management for the UK and most recently airline partnership management for western Europe.

“I am very much looking forward to building on the continued success of the UK Sabre team,” said Botevyle.

“Our new team structure gives us a 360 view of the travel ecosystem, with broad expertise, which will enable us to advise and support our customers even better, helping them to reconnect travel across the world.

“Everything that we do is underpinned by data, customised value-add technology and trust, and these will be continued focuses through 2022 and into 2023.”