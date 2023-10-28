MSC Cruises’ Flagship MSC Euribia Offers Captivating Winter Sailings to Northern Europe

MSC Cruises’ flagship, MSC Euribia, is sure to leave guests in awe for her upcoming winter sailings, offering 7-night itineraries to some of the most sought-after destinations in Northern Europe with calls to Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, France and the United Kingdom.

Beginning this November 2023 through to April 2024, guests will be invited to embark on this remarkable ship for a captivating journey, sailing from her homeport in Hamburg (Germany) to enjoy Northern Europe’s prized gems including Rotterdam for Amsterdam (the Netherlands), Zeebrugge for Bruges and Brussels (Belgium), Le Havre for Paris (France) and Southampton for London (UK).

Guests looking for an extended stay on board will have the opportunity to embark on a 21-night unique itinerary in January to the Northern Pearls with added stops in Portugal, Spain, Morocco and the Canary Islands, all full of rich cultural sites and stunning natural marvels.

MSC Euribia is MSC Cruises’ second vessel powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), the cleanest marine fuel currently commercially available at scale, and one of the most energy-efficient ships in the industry, featuring a range of technologies and solutions that minimise her impact on the air and marine environment.

These include advanced onboard wastewater treatment systems and waste management handling. She has also been designed with the future in mind, allowing her to easily incorporate future fuel innovations, such as synthetic or bio-LNG as it becomes available at scale.

Whether it’s exploring each destination’s renowned historical landmarks, admiring the majestic winter landscapes and breath-taking architecture or enjoying the ship’s fantastic amenities and facilities with a myriad of world-class entertainment possibilities, leading facilities for families, gourmet dining options and excellent shopping areas, MSC Euribia’s winter sailings will offer guests of all ages to create memories of a lifetime.

Highlights include:

EXPERIENCE THE MAGIC OF WINTER IN NORTHERN EUROPE

The winter season provides a wonderful opportunity to discover the magic of Northern Europe’s incredible cities with fewer crowds at one of the most festive times of the year. MSC Euribia’s memorizing itineraries will offer guests the chance to explore stunning destinations, showcasing the best of the region with a wealth of enriching adventures and cultural attractions to discover. From strolling alongside the enchanting canals of Amsterdam, exploring the medieval charm of Bruges, soaking up the vibrant atmosphere of Brussels, getting cozy at one of Paris’ many quaint cafes to a chance to visit Hamburg’s charming Christmas markets, MSC Euribia offers memorable experiences for every type of traveller.

WORLD-CLASS ENTERTAINMENT

On board, MSC Eurbia offers an action-packed programme inviting guests of all ages to enjoy a host of new and exciting entertainment from round-the-clock. From being captivated by a spectacular full seven-day programme of big-production shows in the Delphi Theatre, dancing the night away to live music from one of the largest big bands at sea and unwinding to a host of leisure activities, including table games and ballroom dancing in the Carousel Lounge, there will never be a dull moment on board. For guests looking to get their names in the record books, the thrilling Guinness World Records will be available on board, including awe-inspiring live shows, inviting guests to attempt to break Guinness World Records and create unforgettable memories.

ENRICHING FAMILY OFFERINGS

MSC Cruises’ award-winning family offering is brought to new heights on MSC Euribia, with seven rooms fully dedicated to children and teenagers of different age groups, filled with endless entertainment options. The revolutionary kids’ area features 700 sqm of interior space, with each room catered to different age groups from 0 – 17 years and for the first time in the fleet, features a MSC Foundation Lab, offering a brand-new kids area and programme of activities dedicated to educate children and teenagers about environmental subjects. From extended space in the Teens Club, offering activities including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, VR, foosball and table tennis to safe and environmentally friendly toys made with 80% recycled plastic or 67% organic and recycled plastic for babies and toddlers in the Baby Club Chicco+ area, the whole family will be fully entertained for an unforgettable stay on board.

ELEGANT WINING & DINING

Guests can expect a host of delectable dining and drinks experiences for every palate on board, where they can choose between 10 dining venues which include five speciality restaurants with the brand-new Le Grill, a stylish French bistro meets steakhouse and Kaito Sushi & Robatayaki, an upgrade on the mainstay of MSC Cruises that features a Robatayaki for the first time. For guests looking to unwind, they can head to one of the ships’ stylish 21 bars and lounges with five outdoor and 16 indoor areas to meet the needs of all. Wine lovers will not want to miss the new Helios Wine Bar to discover the story behind their favourite glass of wine including state-of-the-art multi-touch tables activated by digital coasters, offering guests to dive into the history, grape varieties, wine-making regions and more, learning everything there is to know about the drink in their hand.

AN ARRAY OF SHOPPING POSSIBILITIES

A modern, spacious and vibrant shopping experience awaits guests on MSC Euribia, boasting the largest retail area of any cruise ship, full of immersive and unique spaces. Guests can treat themselves to the ship’s new Luxury Plaza, offering workshops, seminars, discovery sessions, one-to-one consultations with a personal shopper, tastings as well as demonstrations. Whether it’s discovering some of the most sought-after watchmaking brands from prestigious Maisons in the TimeVallee boutique, indulging in Davidoff cigars and an extensive selection of distinctive Scottish Single Malt whiskies in The Liquors and Cigars area or choosing from the widest selection of tech in the fleet in the Shopping Gallery, there’s something to satisfy every type of guests.

LUXURIOUS MSC YACHT CLUB

For guests looking for the ultimate seamless luxury cruise experience, the MSC Yacht Club “ship within a ship” concept is waiting on MSC Euribia, providing an exclusive holiday sanctuary on board with a host of privileges and personalised services tailored to each individual guest’s needs. With 24-hour butler and concierge service, an array of lavish suite options, private facilities including a dedicated pool and sundeck, a high-end restaurant, stylish lounge as well as access to all the recreation opportunities offered throughout the larger ship, the MSC Yacht Club is sure to have guests feeling completely pampered and relaxed throughout their stay.