The Aubrey London launches at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park

Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London has completed its latest renovation programme and unveiled a new dining concept, the Aubrey London.

The Aubrey London, which replaces Bar Boulud, is described as ‘an eccentric Izakaya’ with two distinctive bar experiences and accompanying Japanese cuisine.

This is a partnership with Maximal Concepts, the award-winning international restaurant group with its roots in Hong Kong.

Drinks lie at the heart of the izakaya, with signature and seasonal cocktails created by bar director, Pietro Rizzo.

With a focus on sake, varieties come from emerging breweries as well as rare and unusual releases for those more familiar with Japan’s national drink, such as Masumi - a sparkling Sake - and Sohomare.

The space features the city’s first omakase cocktail bar, where guests can enjoy expert creations and an extensive collection of rare spirits, craft by the expert bar staff for a personal experience, so often a feature in Japanese restaurants.

The food menu draws on the classical techniques of edomae sushi, tempura and robata, and the overall experience is an interpretation of the philosophy of a traditional izakaya.

Guests can enjoy small dishes designed for sharing in the relaxed and convivial atmosphere, served to the soundtrack of Japanese trap music, capturing the energy of a night out in Ginza.

“Malcolm, Xuan and I look forward to bringing the Aubrey to London with our Mandarin Oriental partners.

“Japan is so rich in culture and food. We wanted to try to capture the eccentricity and genius behind so many of our favourite experiences.

“We feel the Izakaya has so many parallels with the English pub.

“The Aubrey is our interpretation. We hope you treat it as an extension of your home and let us host you with incredible food, abundant drinks and even better company,” said Matt Reid, co-founder of Maximal Concepts.