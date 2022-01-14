Marriott to take W brand into Greece

Marriott International has signed an agreement with Temes, a developer and operator in high-end tourism and real estate, to debut the W Hotels Worldwide brand in Greece with the opening of W Costa Navarino.

Expected to open in the summer, the property is anticipated to mark the latest addition to the expanding portfolio in Europe following locations in Spain, Switzerland and Portugal.

The new hotel will be located in Navarino Waterfront, the newest integrated resort of Costa Navarino - the prime sustainable destination in the Mediterranean.

The 13-hectare beachfront destination is located in Messinia, south-west Peloponnese.

Designed by renowned Greek architects, Tombazis and Associates Architects, W Costa Navarino is inspired by the region’s traditional residential areas and set to use local, natural materials such as stone, wood and reed.

The distinctive interiors will be led by London-based MKV Design.

The Escape is expected to feature 246 stylish rooms, suites, and villas, many with private pools staged in the Bay of Navarino with stunning Ionian Sea views.

‘‘We are thrilled to build on our fantastic relationship with Teme to open W Costa Navarino, strengthening Marriott International’s presence in this Mediterranean paradise,” said Candice D’Cruz, vice president, luxury brands, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International.

“Joining our portfolio of coveted W Escapes around the world, W Costa Navarino will add a distinct take on modern luxury to Navarino Waterfront.

We look forward to welcoming free-spirited travellers to this new luxury playground.”