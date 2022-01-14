Shelton-Agar to leave APT after ten years

After ten years at APT, Jessica Shelton-Agar will be stepping down as head of sales with APT.

Shelton-Agar will be emigrating to the Middle East to start a new life in the sun.

She joined APT in 2012 and has played a key role in growing the river cruise and touring specialist’s sales and brand presence in the UK.

“Although the team and I will miss Jessica terribly, I am thrilled for her, as she pursues new opportunities in the Middle East,” said Paul Melinis, APT UK managing director.

“I would like to personally thank her for her outstanding contribution, and we look forward to keeping closely in touch with her as she embarks on her new adventure.”

Shelton-Agar will leave APT in February and the team is actively recruiting for a new head of sales and business development – .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

“I have cherished my time at APT and so it is with a heavy heart that I say farewell to the team that has become like family, and to the amazing brands that I love so much,” Shelton-Agar said.

“I plan to stay within the travel industry and look forward to announcing my next role soon.”