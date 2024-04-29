MASSERIA TORRE MAIZZA LAUNCHES ARTISTIC EVENT CALENDAR

This 2024 season, Masseria Torre Maizza, a Rocco Forte Hotel in Puglia, will host Italy’s leading cultural, musical and artistic figures for an exclusive calendar of events, in the name of sustainability. Proceeds will go to “Save The Olives,” a charity founded by award-winning actress and philanthropist Helen Mirren.

As a patron of Masseria Torre Maizza’s musical extravaganza, Dame Mirren has campaigned passionately to safeguard Puglia’s olive trees, which hold historical and cultural significance for the region and face extinction from parasites.

Hidden within a 15th-century olive grove, Masseria Torre Maizza champions mindful hospitality, carefully designing guest experiences to benefit the environment. . As a cultural partner of the Bari International Jazz Festival and, for the sixth consecutive year, the main sponsor of the Festival della Valle d’Itria, this season will see Masseria Torre Maizza become a musical destination in it’s own right. The 2024 calendar includes:

20th June: A performance by students of the Accademia Celletti in a piano and vocal concert titled “Belcanto, from Handel to Bellini: the history of the Festival della Valle d’Itria.”

6th July: The rhythm of British artist Ray Gelato in a jam session accompanied by The Giants on saxophones in “The Godfather of Swing” - in partnership with the 2024 edition of the Bari In Jazz Festival.

12th July: An exclusive preview of the 50th edition of the Festival della Valle d’Itria featuring a live medley on piano and vocals.

26th July: In partnership with the 2024 edition of the Bari In Jazz Festival, Brazilian pianist Amaro Freitas will play for guests in the hotel gardens, framed by rustic pews and orange trees.

8th August: An evening concert by Brazilian singer Leo Middea at Lido Bambù beach club - in partnership with the 2024 edition of the Bari In Jazz Festival.



From music to painting, Masseria Torre Maizza has also collaborated with DeoDato Art Gallery, bringing the vibrant colours of the Milanese gallery to the heart of Puglia. Artistic events will include:

15th April to 30th October: A selection of masterpieces inspired by the harmonies of music and the flavors of food | The white walls of the sixteenth-century estate from host the extravagant creations of Daniele Fortuna and Marco Lodola, alongside pieces with vibrant tones by Romero Britto. Fifteen percent of the proceeds from the sale of these exhibited works will support the “Save The Olives” non-profit organization led by Helen Mirren.

30th August: Dinner and a live performance from artist Daniele Fortuna.For guests of Masseria Torre Maizza, the 2024 season promises an unprecedented calendar of international performances, united in their ambition to safeguard the Apulian olive tree.