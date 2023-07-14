Marriott Bonvoy and Marriott Hotels are Serving Up the Glory of Manchester United

Marriott Bonvoy®, the award-winning travel program from Marriott International and Marriott Hotels®, as Official Partners of Manchester United, are bringing the revelry of British fanfare across the pond with coast-to-coast fan experiences to celebrate Manchester United’s stateside four-stop pre-season Tour, the club’s first trip to the U.S. in five years.

From July 21-29, Marriott Bonvoy and Marriott Hotels will invite soccer fans to stay, play, and celebrate like true ‘Mancunians,’ offering multiple chances to receive exclusive access to the tour, with marquee events in New York and San Diego.

Kicking off in New York City for Manchester United’s match-up against Arsenal on Saturday, July 22, Marriott Bonvoy and Marriott Hotels will host the ultimate match day viewing party at Hudson Yards alongside an iconic double-decker bus. Beaming with the classic red hue, the branded routemaster has everything fans need for match day from traditional pub fare and drinks to a mini-pitch on the roof where guests are invited to perfect their penalty kick skills. The Marriott Hotels Greatroom Garden – a British-style pub garden brought to life with signature Marriott Hotels touchpoints – will have additional group seating and TV screens to stream the match so fans can experience the wonderful hospitality of Marriott Hotels in a new way. The double-decker bus and pub garden will open to the public on July 22 at 4 p.m. EST prior to match kick-off at 5 p.m. EST. To gain entry, guests can sign-up for access via the microsite here or can scan the provided QR code onsite. Entry is subject to capacity.

The celebration will travel to San Diego for the second stop on the Manchester United Tour 23, where Manchester United plays Wrexham AFC at Snapdragon Stadium on Tuesday, July 25. Fans are invited to ride to the match or around town in style in one of the provided branded taxis available from three taxi stands around the city including San Diego Marriott Del Mar, San Diego Marriott Gaslamp Quarter, and Liberty Call Distilling Company – home of the Red Devils of San Diego, an Official Manchester United Supporters Club. Rides are available on a first come, first serve basis on Monday, July 24 and Tuesday, July 25.

Fans in New York and San Diego can discover the rich history of Manchester United on property with access to a memorabilia museum, the Red Room Experience with Manchester United, Marriott Hotels, and Marriott Bonvoy. The museum will be open at the New York Marriott Marquis from July 21-22 and the San Diego Marriott Del Mar from July 24-25.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tour will continue in Houston against Real Madrid at NRG Stadium on Wednesday, July 26 and Las Vegas against Borussia Dortmund at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, July 30. Fans traveling for the games can experience Marriott Hotels in each city and book a stay at marriotthotels.com.

“As soccer’s cultural prominence continues to skyrocket across the globe and particularly in the U.S., we’re excited to bring the best of Manchester United culture stateside during the coast-to-coast pre-season Tour so that our guests can get the true ‘Mancunian experience’ before each match,” said Brian Povinelli, Global Head of Brand & Marketing, Marriott International. “Our longstanding partnership with the world’s most decorated club continues to provide fans – novices, lifelongers, and everyone in between – unrivaled access to unique, shared experiences all year long that no other travel program can offer.”

Additionally, launched earlier this summer together with Marriott Hotels, Marriott Bonvoy members redeemed their points on Marriott Bonvoy Moments for exclusive access to the Tour and opportunities are still available for the second leg of the tour including tickets to the matches in Las Vegas and Houston. Following Tour 23, Marriott Bonvoy will continue to offer members of its award-winning travel program access to once-in-a-lifetime experiences. For the upcoming 2023-2024 Season, fans can expect opportunities to travel with the team between matches, attend an open training session, watch a match from the Seat of Dreams, or stay in the Marriott Hotels Suite of Dreams – the one-of-a-kind sleepover experience, where select lucky fans have had the unrivaled chance to wake up at Manchester United’s Old Trafford Stadium.