Marlowe Joseph Lawenko Promoted to Executive Chef at Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort

Marlowe Joseph Lawenko has been promoted to Executive Chef, Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort, overseeing all hotel culinary operations of the Resort’s signature restaurants and culinary team management including Sensei by Nobu, Koele Garden Bar and in-room dining.

The adults-only wellness retreat is nestled among the pine-covered mountains of the Hawaiian island. The food philosophy at Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort, is not only about the enjoyment of the meal, but about how an individual feels after the meal. Menus have been designed by world-renowned Japanese Chef Nobu Matsuhisa and his team in close collaboration with Sensei nutritionists, utilizing an evidence-led approach to nutrition within the context of full-body health.

Guests can enjoy dishes that incorporate Sensei’s nutritional (Nourish) philosophy as well as a variety of Nobu classics. Produce from Sensei Farm Lanai is featured, where the distance from farm to table is measured in footsteps.

His appointment in 2021 as Executive Sous Chef heralded a return to the island, as he previously directed the kitchen at Nobu at sister property Four Seasons Resort Lanai from 2016 to 2018, with a stint at Nobu Hotel Palo Alto in between. He started his career with Nobu Tribeca in New York.

Lawenko received an Associate Degree in Culinary Arts from the Culinary Institute of America and a BA in Hotel Management from The Pontifical and Royal University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines.