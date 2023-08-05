Naviva, A Four Seasons Resort, Wins Prestigious Hospitality Design Award

Naviva, A Four Seasons Resort, Punta Mita, Mexico was named the winner of the New Resort Brand Launch category in Hospitality Design (HD) magazine’s prestigious 2023 Hospitality Design Awards.

The annual HD Awards celebrate the best of the best in the hospitality industry and honour the creative teams that bring these projects to life. From the innovative minds at multidisciplinary firm Luxury Frontiers, Naviva’s matchless design is fully derived from nature, setting the stage for truly transformative experiences along Mexico’s Pacific coast.

“With the opening of Naviva, we sought to introduce a new vision for luxury hospitality – one that nurtures personal growth, cultivates community, and remains rooted in nature,” says John O’Sullivan, Regional Vice President and General Manager, Naviva, A Four Seasons Resort, Punta Mita, Mexico. “At our beautiful and intimate Resort, we welcome our guests as though we are hosting friends in our own homes, with countless spaces for us to gather and revel in the overwhelming beauty of our peninsula. We are honoured and humbled to be recognized for our singular, unconventional destination by the experts at Hospitality Design.”

A luxury tented Resort as unique as nature itself, Naviva is a celebration of biophilic design, an architectural ethos that aims to connect physical spaces and their inhabitants with the natural environment. The Resort’s 15 luxury tents are seamlessly nestled amid 48 forested acres (19 hectares) of verdant tropical jungle on a private peninsula overlooking the Pacific Ocean, designed to effortlessly increase the guest’s connectivity to the surrounding ecosystem. Each element of the property reflects Punta Mita and Riviera Nayarit, drawing inspiration both from the physical world and the local community.

Blurring the lines between “employee” and “guest,” Naviva challenges conventional hospitality norms through biomimicry, opting for open spaces and natural pavilions over formal reception desks and lobbies. These design elements promote the highest, most intuitive levels of service and connection at Naviva, removing formalities and inviting meaningful connection between individuals. Naviva is reimagining the concept of luxury, delivering a soulful experience that uncovers human bonds with nature and with one another from arrival to departure.

Hospitality Design (HD) magazine announced Naviva’s win along with this year’s other project and product winners during the 19th annual HD Awards ceremony on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York. The event honoured the best and most innovative achievements in design from across the globe, showcasing the breadth of the hospitality industry. Judges reviewed approximately 1,070 project and product submissions for this year’s awards program.

For more information on this award-winning Resort, or to book a stay at Naviva, call +52 329 291 6100 or reserve online.