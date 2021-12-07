Mantis signs for first property in Kenya

Accor is expanding its footprint in eastern Africa with the opening of the first Mantis property in Kenya.

The Mantis Masai Mara Eco-Lodge is set to become a highlight property for the brand and the group, offering direct access to the Mara-Seregenti game reserve.

Mantis was founded in 2000 by conservationist Adrian Gardiner and features a diverse collection of destinations around the globe.

The group is partnering with Rakam Investment, a limited company engaged in investment, focusing on real estate since its inception in 2016, and which has developed commercial and residential properties in the Greater Nairobi Metropolitan Area.

This partnership is a result of a tender process among international hospitality companies.

Global leader in real estate and hospitality advisory services, JLL Hotels & Hospitality, managed the competitive process.

Ann Rutere, chief executive Rakam Investment, stated: “We are pleased to bring Accor’s brand, Mantis, to one of the most distinct and exclusive locations in Masai Mara.

“In addition to the brand’s uniqueness and awareness in the market, our confidence in this project comes from the high focus to sustainability and preservation of natural heritage offered by the Enonkishu Conservancy and Mantis expertise in the industry.”

Mantis Masai Mara Eco-Lodge will be strategically located in the Enonkishu Conservancy, on the northern boundary of the Mara-Serengeti game reserve, and will feature 20 tented suites, one restaurant and bar, events space, a sauna and a wellness facility.

Paul Gardiner, chief executive of the Mantis Collection, said: “The Masai Mara is one of the most renown wildlife conservation and wilderness areas in Africa, and we are excited to offer guests sustainable adventures which celebrate the region’s culture and stay true to the roots of safari.

“We will provide fresh experiences which enable guests to make authentic connections with both nature and the people, all while supporting sustainability, conservation and community empowerment and upliftment – the founding core pillars of Mantis.”

Mantis Collection was earlier this year recognised as Africa’s Leading Boutique Hotel Brand at the World Travel Awards.