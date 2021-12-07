de Medici to take up Rocco Forte leadership role

Rocco Forte Hotels has announced the appointment of Antonello de Medici as the group director of operations.

Born in 1960, de Medici boasts an illustrious career in the hospitality sector, having held management and general manager positions for brands including Starwood Hotels, Marriott and Hilton.

From January, he will have full responsibility for the operation of the fourteen five-star hotels in the group.

He will oversee the sales, marketing, human resources and IT strategies.

Based in Rocco Forte Hotels’ Rome office, de Medici will initially focus on the Italian hotels’ structures, particularly in view of the upcoming openings in Milan in 2023: the Carlton and Rocco Forte House.

“An eclectic and accomplished man like Antonello will allow us to design an even more solid corporate structure and accelerate the expansion of the group, which is already underway.

“I am delighted that he has chosen to work with us,” commented Rocco Forte, founder and chairman of Rocco Forte Hotels.