M Social Hotel Paris Opéra takes brand into Europe

Millennium Hotels & Resorts will welcome the first M Social outpost in Europe next week, with the opening of M Social Hotel Paris Opéra on Tuesday.

The new lifestyle offering will merge the elegance of the historical Parisian lifestyle with contemporary design, vibrant art and inviting rooms to create an enchanting retreat for guests.

The 163-room hotel is located at 12 Boulevard Haussmann, in the heart of Opéra making it within walking distance to some of the most famous landmarks in the city, including the Louvre, the Sacré-Coeur and the Moulin Rouge.

To cater to a new diverse community of travellers, €5.4 million was spent on refurbishing the former Millennium Paris Opéra into more contemporary lodgings.

“People are in search of new and exciting experiences. M Social is all about creativity and passion.

“Combine this with the hotel’s central location and you have a winning formula to satiate travellers’ wanderlust,” said Kwek Leng Beng, executive chairman of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels.

“With Europe re-opening, this is an opportune time for us to introduce M Social to this key gateway city.”

A hub for explorers, M Social Hotel Paris Opéra features spaces that are designed to be accessible, comfortable and practical to guests’ needs with rooms that offer sweeping views overlooking the famous Boulevard Haussmann.

The M Social brand was launched in Singapore in 2016.

Millennium Hotels & Resorts plans to grow the brand in more cities with strong character, to capture diverse stories and build up a vibrant and creative community.

M Social Hotel Paris Opéra is the fourth location for the brand with other outposts in New York, Singapore and Auckland.