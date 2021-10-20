Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Hotel opens in Italy

Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Hotel has joined the luxury portfolio, marking the debut of Anantara in Italy.

Immersed in the splendour of ancient Rome, the hotel sits at the heart of Piazza della Repubblica and has a fascinating architectural history with original elements commissioned by Pope Clement XI for the Vatican in 1705.

The building is suspended over the ancient Diocletian Thermal Baths, whose excavated foundations, pools and mosaics can be seen through the lower ground floor.

The hotel is also home to one of the largest rooftop terraces in the city, affording stunning views over the skyline.

The 238 guest rooms and suites of this luxury five-star property blend old-world glamour and elegant comfort with the ease of modern amenities. Interior design ranges from contemporary to neoclassical creating the perfect relaxing ambience and base from which to explore the charms of Rome.

Accommodation options offer varying configurations and styles with panoramic city views and spacious terraces.

Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome is currently undergoing its transition to the Anantara brand.

The full suite of Anantara hallmarks and experiences will be introduced over the coming months.

The refurbishment, which will start in early 2022 and continue throughout next year, will reveal a glamorous new lobby, a bar with original Art Nouveau décor, a healthy corner and an innovative rooftop space with unrivalled panoramic views.

The eclectic cuisine and exciting mixology will ensure the hotel becomes one of Rome’s hotspots.

“Rome is the spiritual and cultural heart of Italy and one of the most loved cities in the world,” commented Dillip Rajakarier, chief executive Minor Hotels, parent company of Anantara.

“We are delighted to be continuing the expansion of our luxury Anantara brand with the first property in Italy.

“Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome invites the discerning luxury traveller to embrace the historic charm of a vibrant city and is a fantastic addition to the Anantara portfolio in Europe.”