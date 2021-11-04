Bvlgari Hotel Paris to join collection next month

Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts will open Bvlgari Hotel Paris at 30 Avenue George V on December 2nd.

This new hotel experience mingles Italian excellence with the magnificent culture of the City of Lights.

Jean-Christophe Babin, chief executive of Bvlgari, commented: “We are particularly proud to add a French jewel to the Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts collection, the opening of the new Bvlgari Hotel Paris.

“Following the recent opening of the Bvlgari flagship store in Place Vendome, it is an honour for us to bring, once again, the best of the Italian design, lifestyle, culture and luxury hospitality to Paris.”

The Bvlgari Hotel Paris is the latest creation in the Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts collection, which includes properties in Milan, Bali, London, Beijing, Dubai, and Shanghai, as well as upcoming openings in Rome (2022), Moscow (2022), Tokyo (2023),Miami (2024) and Los Angeles (2025).

Sylvain Ercoli, general manager of the new Bvlgari Hotel Paris, added: “I am delighted to be at the helm of the Bvlgari Hotel Paris and to open the doors of this new Bvlgari gem.

“I also look forward to leading a world class team to deliver the impeccable standards of the Italian jeweller of hospitality.”

Ercoli has previously been director of some of the most prestigious hotels in the world, such as the Hôtel Ritz and Hôtel George V in Paris, the Hôtel Martinez in Cannes, as well as Claridge’s and Bvlgari Hotel London.

At the heart of the world-renowned Golden Triangle of Paris, the Bvlgari Hotel Paris is an experience designed not only for visitors to the city but also for the residents of Paris.

Breaking with the traditional codes of the Parisian architecture, the elegant building of the Bvlgari Hotel Paris enriches the 8th arrondissement with its contemporary style.

As with all of the Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, the Bvlgari Hotel Paris has been designed by the Italian architecture studio Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel.

Both the interior and exterior have been created with the same attention to details and precision of a Bvlgari jewel, enhancing all the characteristic codes of the establishments developed by the Rome-based jewellery house.