Air Canada to insist on Covid-19 vaccination for crew

Air Canada has introduced a new health and safety policy to further protect employees and customers.

The carrier has made it mandatory for all employees of the airline to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and to report their vaccination status as of October 30th.

In addition, the airline is making full vaccination a condition of employment for any individual hired by the company.

Since the beginning of the pandemic Air Canada claims to have been a leader in the adoption of science-based measures in response to Covid-19.

This has included the airline being among the first to require pre-boarding temperature screening of customers, obligatory onboard mask-wearing policies and the use of testing.

The decision to require all employees of Air Canada mainline, Air Canada Rouge and Air Canada Vacations to be fully vaccinated and report their vaccination status is another initiative to ensure the safety and well-being of all employees and customers.

Under the mandatory vaccination policy, testing will not be offered as an alternative.

While Air Canada will fulfil its duties to accommodate employees who for valid reasons, such as medical conditions, cannot be vaccinated, failure to be fully vaccinated by October will have consequences up to and including unpaid leave or termination, except for those who qualify for accommodation.