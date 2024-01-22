Leanne Harwood Appointed to Lead IHG’s Luxury & Lifestyle Americas Division

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, announced the appointment of Leanne Harwood as its new Senior Vice President (SVP), Managing Director, Luxury & Lifestyle Americas (LLA). Upon assuming her role on March 1, Harwood will oversee the daily operations of the LLA organization, drive performance and operations of IHG’s six Luxury & Lifestyle brands and support their growth in the region.

An industry veteran with nearly three decades of hospitality experience, Harwood currently serves as SVP, Managing Director for IHG’s Japan, Australasia and Pacific (JAPAC) region. She has led impressive regional growth since assuming this position in January 2018, expanding its reach to include nearly 160 open or in pipeline hotels highlighted by the signings of the InterContinental Sorrento Mornington Peninsula, Kimpton Margot Sydney, RIHGA Royal Hotel Osaka and Regent Kyoto. Harwood also played an instrumental role in the global and regional launches of the company’s fast-growing voco hotels and Vignette Collection brands over the last few years.

Jolyon Bulley, CEO – Americas, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “Leanne has built a proven reputation among IHG and the broader industry as a trusted and strategic leader, and I have no doubt she is the right person to lead the next era of growth for our Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio – already one of the largest in the world – in the Americas region. From operations, commercial and sales to food and beverage, her depth and breadth of experience is very well suited for this role. I look forward to working with Leanne and her leadership team to introduce our leading Luxury & Lifestyle brands to even more owners, guests and markets in the coming years.”

Prior to joining IHG, Harwood assumed roles of increasing leadership and responsibility across various sales, operations and commercial teams. She began her hospitality journey at a hotel bar in New Zealand and ultimately became its Food & Beverage Director and later New Zealand’s first female hotel concierge.

Harwood also is a respected leadership voice in professional organizations across the industry. In 2021, she was elected the first female president of Accommodation Australia – the nation’s most prominent hospitality assembly. Harwood additionally serves as chair of IHG’s ANA Hotels Group Japan Board and was an early sponsor of IHG’s RISE program, which supports the development of female GMs through training, mentorship and resource access.

To learn more about IHG and its Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio, visit www.ihg.com or use the IHG One Rewards mobile app.