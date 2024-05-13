First Hyatt Hotel Announced In Zimbabwe with the Opening of Hyatt Regency Harare The Meikles

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced today the first Hyatt hotel in Zimbabwe has opened with the opening of Hyatt Regency Harare The Meikles, marking a significant milestone in the hospitality landscape of the country. The five-star property aims to offer an unmatched guest experience, combining elements of Zimbabwean hospitality with the Hyatt Regency brand’s signature excellence.

Guests can expect contemporary rooms, diverse dining options, and an expansive array of amenities and services, to provide an unforgettable stay.

Located in the heart of the vibrant city of Harare, the newly branded Hyatt Regency property was originally established in 1915, offering 312 rooms in its north and south wings, each overlooking distinctive views of Africa Unity Square. The property has long been celebrated for its unparalleled hospitality and timeless elegance. With a rich history and commitment to excellence, Hyatt Regency Harare The Meikles offers guests an exceptional starting point for exploring Zimbabwe’s natural wonders and culture experiences, boasting an eclectic mix of modern architecture, bustling markets, and cultural landmarks such as the National Gallery and the Harare Gardens.

Commenting on the opening, Javier Aguila, Group President, EAME, Hyatt said, “We are thrilled to announce the first Hyatt-branded hotel in Zimbabwe, continuing the brand’s legacy in Africa and bringing the Hyatt Regency guest experience to the country. This debut underscores our dedication to growing our brand footprint in new destinations, contributing to the growth and development of the country’s tourism sector, while providing exceptional service and creating memorable moments for our World of Hyatt members and guests.”

Tinashe Munjoma, General Manager at Hyatt Regency Harare The Meikles, expressed his enthusiasm for the grand opening, stating, “We are honored to continue the legacy of this esteemed property and bring the renowned Hyatt Regency guest experience to the Zimbabwean market. This grand opening marks a great milestone for the country’s hospitality industry and we look forward to welcoming even more global travelers seeking diverse cultural experiences in Harare by leveraging the track record and expertise of a global hospitality brand.”

Hyatt Regency Harare The Meikles will offer a seamless blend of modern and traditional, featuring state-of-the-art facilities, world-class dining options, and personalized service tailored to meet the needs of every guest. From business travelers to adventure seekers and those looking for a serene getaway, the hotel helps guests immerse themselves in the unique beauty and vibrant spirit of Africa.

Elevated Wellness

Guests can indulge in a relaxing and luxurious spa experience at Hyatt Regency Harare The Meikles. The spa offers a haven for relaxation with a range of services including massages, body wraps, facials, and aromatherapy. Guests longing to disconnect can also relax in the sauna.

Distinct Services and Amenities

The hotel offers a comprehensive selection of services and amenities for guests. The fitness center is equipped with the latest Techno Gym equipment for a full-body workout. Guests can also escape to the tranquil pool deck located on the first floor, with scenic views of the city.

Additionally, Hyatt Regency Harare The Meikles offers versatile meeting spaces suitable for boardroom discussions, grand banquets, and large conferences. With more than 21,527 square feet (2,000 square meters) of available space, the property offers eight distinct meeting spaces with state-of-the-art audio-visual equipment and unique workstations.

Diverse Culinary Offerings

At Hyatt Regency Harare The Meikles, the culinary offerings delight guests looking for a range of dining options, whether it’s a fine dining experience, a live cooking culinary treat, a relaxed afternoon tea, or a refreshing cocktail at the bar.

The Kitchen, a new all-day dining restaurant, overlooks the beautiful Africa Unity Square, and is set to provide wholesome food and an ambiance to match the hotel’s new brand.

For further information, please visit https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/zimbabwe/hyatt-regency-harare/hrerh