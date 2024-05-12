Emirates returns to Edinburgh with a daily A350 service

Emirates has announced it will resume flight operations to Edinburgh starting from 4 November 2024. The highly anticipated return to the Scottish capital will complement the airline’s current A380 daily flight to Glasgow and offer customers 14 weekly flights to/from the country.

The Dubai to Edinburgh route will be served utilising the Emirates A350-900 aircraft in a three-class configuration, with 32 lie-flat seats in Business Class, 21 seats in Premium Economy and 259 seats in Economy Class.

mirates flight EK23 will depart Dubai at 14:50hrs and arrive in Edinburgh at 19:05hrs, local time. The return flight, EK24, will depart Edinburgh at 20:40hrs and arrive in Dubai at 08:05hrs, the following day.

Customers can book flights on emirates.com, via travel agents or Emirates Sales Office.

Back to the Highlands

Emirates first launched operations to Edinburgh in 2018 utilising a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The airline will now resume its operations to the city utilising its new A350 aircraft with spacious cabins, high ceilings, and customised mood lighting.

Customers travelling from Edinburgh can also access the airline’s extensive network of more than 130 destinations via Dubai, including popular destinations such as Maldives, Bangkok, Sydney, and Bali.

Emirates’ daily flight to Edinburgh will also boost cargo capacity and enable Emirates SkyCargo, the airline’s cargo arm, to uplift 16 tonnes of cargo per flight - supporting local businesses, improving trade links with global markets, and increasing popular exports such as salmon, shellfish, and whisky.

Cobbled streets, stunning architecture, and vibrant art scene

Edinburgh is a very popular leisure and business destination. The city’s Old Town and New Town are both designated as UNESCO World Heritage Sites. From charming streets, historic castles and a thriving arts and culture scene – the city has something for everyone.

Visitors will be captivated by its rich history, architectural attractions and thriving literary scene with plenty of choices for galleries, museums, and musical performances.

Emirates’ A350 takes to the skies

Emirates recently announced its new A350 aircraft, scheduled to enter service in September 2024, will serve 9 destinations across the Middle East, GCC, West Asia, and Europe. Customers can look forward to more opportunities to experience the airline’s highly lauded Premium Economy cabin, as well as sample its next generation Business Class cabins.

Edinburgh will be Emirates’ eighth destination in the UK. The world’s largest international airline serves the UK with 133 weekly flights across seven gateways including London Heathrow, London Gatwick, London Stansted, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, and Glasgow – utilising a fleet mix of Emirates A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft.

Customers onboard will also enjoy the airline’s regionally inspired gourmet meals, premium beverage selection, and award-winning inflight entertainment on ice with up to 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment - including Scottish talent with Brian Cox starring in hit TV series Succession, and Scottish director Charlotte Wells’ hit Aftersun starring Paul Mescal.