Emirates Showcases Upgraded A380 Aircraft with Premium Economy on Tokyo Narita Route

Emirates hosted an exclusive tour of its upgraded four-class A380 aircraft at Tokyo Narita International Airport this week, showcasing the highly popular Premium Economy product that’s available on the Tokyo Narita-Dubai route. The tour followed the introduction of the product in Japan in December 2023.

The tour offered trade partners and media guests an up-close and personal experience of Emirates’ latest product, as well as its enhanced First and Business Class cabins and refurbished interiors. The event further demonstrated the airline’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the continued development of its offerings for the Japanese market and reaffirms Emirates’ dedication to providing an unmatched standard of travel for the valued customers in the local community.

“Since Premium Economy’s debut on our Dubai/Narita flights, the response has been extremely positive and encouraging for us. This accomplishment exemplifies our dedication to providing our Japanese travelers with an expanded array of choices, as they plan their journeys, ensuring service excellence and a comfortable yet seamless travel experience. Emirates Premium Economy has elevated the standards of travel and has taken this cabin’s competitive edge to new heights with its meticulous design and industry-leading service quality,” said Satish Sethi, Emirates’ Emirates Country Manager for Japan.

Narita International Airport welcomed Emirates’ four-class A380 flight on 20 December, making it the airline’s first East Asian destination to receive the upgraded aircraft fitted with the unique Premium Economy product.

Within the four-class configuration of an Emirates A380, the Premium Economy cabin is situated at the forefront of the main deck, boasting 56 seats arranged in a 2-4-2 configuration. Inside this cabin, meticulous attention has been given to every inch of space, foreseeing and meeting customer needs. Customers can travel in a spacious setting complemented by tailored features such as in-seat charging points and a convenient side cocktail table. Elevating the experience is thoughtfully curated in-flight amenities, a creative menu, and a wide array of beverage options.

Emirates’ distinctive Premium Economy product now features on flights to 15 destinations globally, including New York JFK, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, London Heathrow, Sydney, Auckland, Christchurch, Melbourne, Singapore, Mumbai, Bangalore, Sao Paulo, Tokyo and Dubai.

In addition to the introduction of Premium Economy on the retrofitted aircraft, customers across all cabins can enjoy the refreshed interiors which sport Emirates’ signature ghaf tree motif. The refurbishments and aesthetic enhancements that can be enjoyed by passengers on their journeys on the retrofitted A380 aircraft include a blend of beautiful designs and new colour palettes, evident throughout the aircraft, in the carpeting, wall panels, and wood finishings.

Explore Emirates’ Premium Economy product virtually here: https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/experience/cabin-features/premium-economy-class/