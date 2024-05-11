Jamaica to partner with Emirates Airline as one of the Caribbean Hubs for the Middle East

Following fruitful discussions with Senior Executives of Emirates Airline, Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett says plans are underway to include Jamaica as one of the hubs for the airline in the Caribbean. Emirates Airline, based in Dubai, is one of the world’s fastest growing airlines that connects its customers to a network of over 150 destinations.

“Jamaica provides a great opportunity for Emirates Airline to be inserted in the region as a major airline partner. Through a hub and spoke arrangement, there can be a fruitful partnership that would see more visitors from the middle east visiting Jamaica and the Caribbean and vice versa,” said Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett.

Through strong code sharing partnerships with other airlines like Avianca, Copa and Caribbean airlines, Emirates would have several options of increasing its footprints in the region.

“The time is right for a partnership of this kind and Jamaica is ready to be inserted within the logistics as part of our efforts to tap into this lucrative middle eastern market. There is no doubt that we have the offerings that will attract more visitors from the middle east but keep them coming back. This would be a game changer for the destination,” said the Minister.

Jamaica welcomed over twelve hundred visitors from the middle east last year as the island continued its post pandemic growth. The Emirates partnership will play a critical role in enabling mass visitors from the middle east to come to the island.

Discussions on this possible partnership were held during Arabian Travel Market, held May 6-9 in Dubai, the leading global event for the inbound and outbound travel industry in the Middle East.