IHG debuts two brands and enters exciting new locations

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel operators, is proud to debut two Luxury & Lifestyle brands in Vietnam this year as it introduces Hotel Indigo and Vignette Collection to the market as part of its growth strategy.

Lifestyle brand Hotel Indigo will soon welcome guests in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City as Hotel Indigo Saigon The City brings the neighbourhood’s sights, sounds and flavours to life throughout its stunning property and grounds.

Vignette Collection, IHG’s Luxury & Lifestyle collection brand, will also make its country debut with an upcoming hotel in Hoi An, situated close to the famous UNESCO Heritage Site in the historic central coast city.

By introducing both brands, IHG is responding to the rising demand for hotel stays in Vietnam. Last year, there were 108 million domestic trips within the country, with Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City remaining one of the top 10 busiest flight routes in the world. Internationally, Vietnam remains especially popular with visitors from the US, South Korea and China. With international arrivals reaching 4.6 million in first quarter of 2024, and exceeding 2019 levels, it’s targeting 18 million visitors this year.

Paul Cunningham, Senior Director, Operations, South East Asia and Korea, IHG, said: “Following the successful debut of voco hotels in Danang last year, we are excited to introduce more fantastic IHG brands to Vietnam in 2024. These include Hotel Indigo – our fastest-growing lifestyle brand – in Ho Chi Minh City, and Vignette Collection – which will bring its one-of-a-kind stay experience to guests in the UNESCO Heritage Site area of Hoi An. Together, they will grow our Vietnam estate to eight IHG brands, with stay experiences to suit every type of traveller.

“Our growth in Vietnam is buoyed by a positive outlook for travel in the country, where domestic demand remains strong and international demand continues to grow, especially within Asia thanks to its growing middle class and expanding GDP. With new flight routes from major cities including New Delhi, Manila, Sydney and Munich set to further increase demand, we have strong aspirations for our growth in the market.”

As well as introducing these two brands to Vietnam, IHG continues to grow its market-leading portfolio across destinations in the country. Next year, it will open InterContinental Halong Bay Resort in Ha Long city – its first property in the area – which will be followed by Holiday Inn Resort Halong Bay in 2026. IHG also plans to introduce its InterContinental brand in Thanh Xuan Valley within the city of Vinh Phuc – its first valley resort project in Vietnam – within the next few years.

Cunningham added: “With 18 hotels and 26 properties in the pipeline, we’re seeing many great new opportunities for growth in Vietnam as we enter new destinations including Ha Long Bay, Hoi An and Vinh Phuc.

“IHG is in Vietnam, for Vietnam, and we have a strong in-market team and presence committed to our hotels and owners as, together, we deliver for our guests.”

IHG has 18 open hotels in Vietnam across six brands: Six Senses, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, voco hotels and Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts. It is on course to more than double its portfolio in the country by 2028 by opening at least 26 more hotels.