Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman Opens Its Doors

The weekends unveiling of Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman has added a touch of brilliance to Grand Cayman’s picturesque Seven Mile Beach. Developed by IHG Hotels & Resorts and Dart, the highly anticipated upper upscale lifestyle hotel offers an unparalleled island oasis, boasting 282 exceptional sunrise and sunset ocean view guest rooms, multi-concept dining including one of the island’s only rooftop lounges, elevated pool and beachside experiences, and abundant event spaces for the local community and visiting guests to enjoy.

Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman marks Dart’s second hotel with IHG Hotels & Resorts, joining the award-winning Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, also located on Seven Mile Beach.

Steven Andre, Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman’s General Manager, stated, “We are incredibly excited to share Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman with the world. From the initial planning stages to the essential details that our team has been finalizing in recent weeks, it has been an incredible journey — and now, the real adventure begins, as our first guests arrive to experience our version of paradise.”

Carol Hoeller, Vice President of Global Brand Management for Hotel Indigo, adds, “Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman represents the essence of what it means to be ‘The World’s Neighborhood Hotel’ by forging meaningful connections with dynamic communities and celebrating local flavors. Grand Cayman, with its stunning natural beauty and rich cultural tapestry, marks our first Caribbean location for the brand, and we’re excited for guests to uncover and cherish the unique Neighborhood Story of this exceptional destination.”

Each Hotel Indigo is as unique as its location, drawing vibrant inspiration and energy from the local culture, aiming to immerse guests in authentic experiences and forge genuine connections with its neighborhoods. With this ethos at its core, Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman brings the essence of the destination to life through its unique sights, sounds, and flavors.

Grand Cayman-Inspired Design + Art

From effervescent pink seashell paint to visionary local artwork to clever nods to Grand Cayman’s maritime heritage, Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman’s vibrant design has already garnered accolades, including the Cayman Islands Hotel Architecture Award and the Cayman Islands New Hotel Construction & Design Award for 2023-2024. Farouki Farouki, a New Orleans-based architecture and interior design practice, unlocked their vision for the resort by focusing on Grand Cayman’s unique culture, embodying the island’s lush topography through warm and cool color palettes. The art and design pay tribute to the island’s natural landscapes, historical figures, and cultural traditions, featuring hand-made pottery vessels and curated artwork by local Caymanian and Caribbean artists.

Coastal Chic Accommodations

The property invites guests to discover their personal seaside sanctuary and drift into a restful escape every evening. Each Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman guest room is designed to be a tranquil haven that blends the contemporary with the timeless. The hotel’s 282 guest rooms including 38 suites, offer thoughtful touches and elements, including waterfront views and furnished outdoor balconies.

Perfect for travelers with kids, the resort’s spacious Family Suites feature king beds, bunk beds, living and dining areas, two bathrooms, private balconies and a sofa bed. To better accommodate travelers with larger families, the option to book an adjoining standard room is available, making this a two-bedroom suite that accommodates up to 10 guests.

For the ultimate in refined accommodations, the Presidential Suite offers endlessly plush comforts, including a dedicated bedroom and living area, a powder room, a separate bath and walk-in shower, a refrigerator, a stocked minibar and an outdoor living space boasting stunning views of the Caribbean Sea.

A Culinary Journey Like No Other

Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman offers a diverse dining experience, ranging from a multi-concept food hall to an exclusive, reservation-only rotating exhibition kitchen, all set in an upscale environment that celebrates the local community. Area Director of Food & Beverage, Imre Maraczi, oversees all dining outlets within the hotel, bringing a wealth of international experience to ensure excellence in every aspect of the dining experience. Executive Chef Massimo De Francesca, an award-winning chef with over 20 years of experience, draws from his extensive knowledge of the multicultural culinary scene in Grand Cayman to create unique and memorable dishes inspired by local traditions and ingredients. Leading the beverage program is Dominik M. J. Schachtsiek, Beverage Manager, a renowned industry veteran known for crafting award-winning beverage programs that make every sip memorable for guests.

Catalina Bar & Lounge: Serving as the initial stop in the food hall journey, Catalina Bar & Lounge offers an all-day experience with a menu highlighting the freshest island ingredients and clean, vibrant California-inspired cuisine.

Catalina: Adjacent to Catalina Bar & Lounge in the food hall is Catalina, a refined all-day dining room that celebrates distinctive Cayman Island ingredients prepared in a classic California coastal style.

Milkberry: Located deeper in the food hall, Milkberry boasts an exceptional Asian-influenced sushi counter serving lunch and dinner with small plates representing various Asian food cultures found in California cuisine.

Rasa: Savor international culinary creations at Rasa (meaning blank slate), a one-of-a-kind exhibition kitchen exploring the richest traditions in global fare. Rotating dining concepts include a unique tasting menu to experience and admire.

Grand Cayman’s Newest Rooftop Lounge

Named after one of the Caribbean’s many beautiful orchid trees, Pom Pom stands tall as one of the island’s only rooftop lounges atop the hotel’s 9th floor. Poised to become the island’s premier social hub, the experience includes South American-inspired small plates and cocktails with a wood-fired twist and Latin flair. This vibrant rooftop destination draws inspiration from the global aperitivo tradition, celebrating sunsets with happy hour specials, nightcaps, and lively weekend brunches. DJ-led programming and activations round out the mood and vibe at this rooftop garden oasis, boasting lush tropical interiors.

Unparalleled Guest Amenities

Comfort, style and serenity are available at every turn at Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman.

The Pool Deck: Guests can unwind amidst the tranquility of their preferred setting, whether shaded or sunlit, and discover the perfect poolside spot featuring comfortable lounge chairs with stunning ocean views. For a refreshing swim, enjoy two infinity swimming pools—one designated for adults and another for families—separated by a serene waterfall feature and encircled by majestic palm trees. Adjacent to the pools, the Bata Bar offers an ideal ambiance to relax, rejuvenate, and indulge in Caribbean-influenced cocktails paired with coastal California-inspired cuisine.

Beachside Service: Guests at Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman can enjoy a seamless beachside experience steps away from the hotel. As part of the resort fee, guests have access to the essentials for beach bliss including complimentary beach towels, chairs, and umbrellas. Additionally, thanks to a partnership with the neighborhood Beach Club, guests can dine comfortably from their beach beds, with beachside food and service.

24-Hour Fitness: Open for guests 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman’s fitness center boasts state-of-the-art equipment, making it easy to keep up a wellness routine while on vacation. The resort also offers outdoor yoga classes three times per week.

Café Alula: An elevated grab-and-go concept located in the hotel lobby, Café Alula offers expertly crafted coffee drinks and fresh-pressed juices, as well as delicious baked goods, breakfast sandwiches, and healthy snacks.

Expansive Meeting Space

Whether planning a company retreat, a business presentation, or a wedding celebration, Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman offers a spectacular setting for a gathering to remember, with over 7,500 feet of customizable space and delectable, bespoke catering headlined by Executive Chef, Massimo De Francesca.

Azure Ballroom: This 6,000-sq.-ft. ballroom is outfitted with sleek chandeliers, vaulted ceilings, and wide-spanning windows that let in an abundance of natural light.

Cobalt Meeting Room: This contemporary gathering space offers 1,050 sq. ft. for banquets, receptions, business meetings, and more.

Sapphire Boardroom: Ideal for executive team meetings, exclusive presentations, and brainstorming sessions, this intimate setting is modern and stimulating.

Gateway to the Best of Grand Cayman

From the crystal-clear waters and soft, white sand of Seven Mile Beach to the memorable snorkeling excursions at Stingray City, paradise is never more than a moment away for Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman guests. Nearby Camana Bay is a bustling waterfront town, featuring shops, bars, restaurants, and more, while North Sound Golf Club is home to 18 holes of traditional golf for players of every background, complemented by scenic ocean views.

Rooms are available for booking now and the very first guests of Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman can take advantage of enticing early bird offers. The best-in-class loyalty program, IHG One Rewards, enables guests of Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman and the wider IHG Hotels & Resorts’ family of brands – with more ways to earn and burn points than ever before, including richer benefits tailored to their needs, all powered by leading technology on its new mobile app.

For more Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman information and reservations, go here. https://grandcayman.hotelindigo.com/