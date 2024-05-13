Minor Hotels and dnata Travel Group Enhance Partnership to Elevate Plans for Global Growth

Minor Hotels, an international hotel owner, operator and investor with more than 540 hotels in 56 countries in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe and the Americas, announces an enhanced strategic partnership with dnata Travel Group, a leading global travel services provider, part of the Emirates Group, to elevate the booking and in-destination experience for global travellers.

The long-term agreement is aimed at advancing the travel experience through flexibility, exclusive packages, and savings for leisure and corporate customers, whilst driving the mutual global growth plans for both companies.

Minor Hotels is expanding rapidly, aiming to add more than 200 hotels to its global portfolio by the end of 2026. In partnership, dnata will support Minor Hotels in the launch of new hotel and resort openings, through dual-branded business opportunities. The strategic partnership will cover dynamic distribution for leisure and corporate travellers, wholesale distribution for the travel trade, destination management company (DMC) integration to elevate the travel and in-resort experience, and an aligned sustainability programme and initiatives.

Leisure travel

Minor Hotels is offering dynamic rates to dnata Travel Group brands in all markets in which the Emirates Group operates. Leisure travellers will have access to all direct rate types from every brand under the Minor Hotels portfolio including Anantara Hotels & Resorts; Tivoli Hotels & Resorts; Avani Hotels & Resorts; NH Hotels & Resorts; NH Collection Hotels & Resorts; nhow Hotels; Oaks Hotels, Resorts & Suites; and the Elewana Collection. Travel agencies under the dnata portfolio will create preferred travel packages inclusive of Minor Hotels stays for select destinations.

Minor Hotels is also integrating with dnata Travel Group DMC businesses – Arabian Adventures and Destination Asia – and its leisure, MICE, cruise, and ancillary sectors. This will increase traveller flexibility in booking dynamic packages, and in-destination experiences, with plans to improve direct access to booking an enhanced range of world-class activities and travel extras in resort.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corporate travel

A dedicated corporate agreement with Minor Hotels will enable the dnata Travel Group’s corporate travel business and its clients’ access to direct rates across all Minor Hotel brands in its global network, providing added flexibility, savings, and other benefits for companies and their corporate travellers.

Travel trade

Minor Hotels is working with dnata Travel Group brand, Yalago – one of the world’s fastest-growing leisure accommodation wholesale specialists – on a sustainable distribution agreement in the B2B environment. The joint, long-term wholesale strategy is aimed at offering significant savings across Minor Hotels’ global network for trade partners and travellers.

As one of the largest producers of room nights for Minor Hotels, we look forward to working more closely than ever before with the dnata Travel Group. Through dnata, we have access to high value channels and traveller segments, as we expand our portfolio and enter new markets. For dnata’s varied customer network, our hotels and resorts offer a world of choice, from luxury resort brand, Anantara Hotels & Resorts, to our boutique lodges, camps, and hotels in the Elewana Collection, and excellent value mid-range and upper-upscale options.

Ian Di Tullio, Chief Commercial Officer at Minor Hotels

Our enhanced partnership with Minor Hotels marks an exciting chapter for our global travel brand network, in collaboration with one of the world’s fastest growing hospitality companies. Working together on a long-term strategy to foster business co-operation and diversified business development is enabling us to bring more, exclusive benefits to our partners and customers with tailor-made strategies per channel and market, as our brands continue to grow across the world.

John Bevan, CEO of the dnata Travel Group

The dnata Travel Group represents the travel division of dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, with more than 15 leading international travel brands, with coverage across the world. Its global businesses cover all aspects of the travel industry from local travel agencies to global travel consolidators, corporate travel, destination management and attractions, and more.

To find out more about the dnata Travel Group and its range of global travel brands, access: www.dnata.com/travel