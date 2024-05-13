Hilton Honors and Bilt Rewards Team Up to Boost Loyalty Benefits for Travelers and Renters

Hilton have announced a new partnership with Bilt Rewards, one of the nation’s leading payments and rewards platforms, that will allow Hilton Honors members to earn rewards points through their monthly rent payments.

This will unlock the door for more travel opportunities by empowering loyalty program members to transfer their Bilt Rewards Points into Hilton Honors Points for memorable stays across Hilton’s portfolio of world-class brands.

Starting May 8, 2024, Bilt Rewards members will be able to transfer their Bilt Rewards Points directly into Hilton Honors Points at a 1:1 ratio – one Bilt Rewards Point will transfer into one Hilton Honors Point. Additionally, through June 8, 2024, members who enroll in Hilton Honors and transfer at least 1,000 Bilt Points will earn an additional 1,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points to help get them to their next stay even faster – Bilt Rewards’ richest hotel transfer launch offer to date.

“As consumers plan for their next vacation, whether it’s a solo trip or one with family or friends, they want more ways for their everyday expenses like rent to unlock their next stay,” said Jenn Chick, senior vice president & global head, Loyalty & Customer Engagement, Hilton. “Hilton Honors members are always looking for more ways to earn Points, and our relationship with Bilt Rewards provides a new pathway for members to turn one of their largest monthly expenses into their next stay with Hilton.”

“Now you can earn rewards in your home and dining out and working out in your local area with Bilt’s new Neighborhood Reward Platform,” said Ankur Jain, founder and CEO, Bilt Rewards. “Users can turn their rewards into stays at some of the most beautiful Hilton properties around the world, turning Hilton’s network into your home away from home. We are excited about this partnership and providing the best of the best in rewards and benefits to all of our members.”

Hilton’s relationship with Bilt Rewards underscores that it truly matters where you stay, from the place you call home to the temporary one you create while traveling. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, an exclusive member discount and free standard Wi-Fi. Members can also exclusively enjoy contactless technology and a digital room key through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. The program is free to join at hiltonhonors.com.

The Bilt Rewards loyalty program is free to join. For more information on Bilt Rewards, visit BiltRewards.com