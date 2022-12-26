Korean Air to offer inflight meal pre-order service for Prestige Class

Starting from January 1, 2023, Korean Air will begin inflight meal pre-order services for Prestige Class customers on international flights departing from Korea.

This service will allow customers to select preferred meals in advance on all international routes departing from Korea, with exceptions of short haul routes with a flight time of less than 90 minutes, such as to Fukuoka and Dalian. Customers can select their inflight meals on Korean Air’s website or mobile application from 60 days to 24 hours prior to their flight’s departure.



To offer a wider range of meal options to its customers, the airline will also offer additional dishes that are exclusive to the pre-order service. Korean Air plans to expand the service for flights departing from overseas airports.



Korean Air is constantly making efforts to enhance its customer service as travel demand recovers. The airline has recently added new inflight meal options such as spicy pork lettuce wraps, bulgogi rice with acorn jelly in cold broth, spicy buckwheat noodles, and braised mackerel, which have received favorable feedback. Starting March 2023, Korean Air will gradually introduce new carefully curated onboard wines, selected by world-renowned sommeliers. The airline also plans to introduce a Korean style vegan menu option in the near future.