Delta people safely managing operation through storm

Delta people are ready to help customers safely get to their destinations as quickly as possible through the challenges presented by weather.

A major winter storm that swept across the nation this week is finally pushing through, leaving behind frigid temperatures in many areas, and a deep blanket of snow in some places.

Light snow and the deicing of aircraft continues at Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport and Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

The bulk of the snow has passed most areas, however some airports are experiencing broken water lines due to the freezing temperatures.

Delta’s meteorologists are forecasting continued improved conditions through Monday as the operation recovers from the winter weather.

The decision to cancel flights is never one Delta takes lightly, especially during the holiday travel season. But the safety of our customers and our people is paramount. We strive to cancel flights well in advance of scheduled departure to allow our customers to adjust their plans before going to the airport.

Delta has issued weather advisories due to the forecasted path of winter weather. Those advisories enable customers to rebook their travel for a later date. Current advisories and up-to-date information can be found on Delta.com.