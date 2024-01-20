Kombo Beach Hotel Reopens: A Premier Destination for All on Kotu Beach – Book Now

The Gambia Experience is delighted to announce the grand reopening of Kombo Beach Hotel, restored to a premier destination within The Gambia and proudly positioned as a flagship property within the tour operator’s holiday collection. Following an innovative renovation, this beloved hotel on the pristine sands of Kotu Beach officially reopened on January 5th, offering something for everyone. The transformation includes a visually striking frontage, remodelled public areas and room facilities along with new amenities, creating an enhanced experience for families and couples, and has been elevated to a four-grade status rating by the tour operator.

Seven night bed & breakfast packages are priced from £649 per person, including flights and transfers, and for those who prefer an all-inclusive package, The Gambia Experience is offering an upgrade from just £20 per person per night – totaling £799 per person.

Key highlights of the refurbishment include:

Prime Beachfront Location: With its prime position on the golden sands of Kotu Beach guests have direct access to one of The Gambia’s most picturesque and sought-after coastal destinations. The hotel’s exterior has been redesigned to create a visually striking facade that harmonises with the breathtaking beach backdrop, providing a welcoming and aesthetically pleasing environment for guests.

Ocean View Rooms: Set within three-storey buildings amongst the gardens, there are a variety of upgrade options including deluxe and ocean view rooms which have undergone extensive renovation. Each upgraded room has been enlarged, providing guests with ample space and decorated in beautiful neutral tones with new, modern furnishings and contemporary bathrooms. The balconies have been increased in size, providing more room to enjoy the beautiful Gambian sunshine.

Swimming Pools: Guests can now indulge in a luxurious swimming experience with two brand new state-of-the-art pools. Whether looking to bask in the sun or take a refreshing dip, the new pools offer a serene oasis for adult relaxation and family enjoyment with a magnificent free form pool along with a separate children’s pool complete with waterslides.

Live Kitchens/Dine to the sounds of gentle waves lapping the shore: Culinary enthusiasts will be delighted by the introduction of live kitchens, where skilled chefs showcase their expertise in crafting international and local cuisine, including delicious fresh seafood, overlooking the beach. This immersive dining experience adds a dynamic and interactive element to the hotel’s culinary offering served on both its remodelled buffet and a la carte beachfront restaurants.

Entertainment: Each evening holds a different musical experience as well as showcasing regular The Gambia’s rich culture through drumming troupes and tribal dancing. Attractive lighting creates a fantastic atmosphere and a cocktail/mocktail menu adds to the evening experience.

From the complimentary sun loungers and umbrellas on the beach to the crystalline-blue swimming pools, restaurants, bars, and full-time entertainment team, the four-star Kombo Beach Hotel exudes a friendly vibe.

Karen Durham, product manager for The Gambia Experience commented:

” We are thrilled to unveil Kombo’s transformation and are delighted to work with the hotel team to offer our customers a fantastic holiday choice on Kotu Beach - the perfect place to enjoy some fantastic winter sunshine. Kombo is well-known for its great customer service and friendly staff, and we delighted this welcoming service will continue.”

For more information visit Gambia.co.uk or call 01489 866939.