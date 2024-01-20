Cannele, a Luxurious Patisserie, Poised to Grace the Exquisite Mulia, Mulia Resort & Villas in Bali

Nestled within the opulent confines of The Mulia, Mulia Resort & Villas, Cannelé, an exquisite patisserie, is poised to redefine the art of indulgence. Launched in December 2023, Cannelé promises an unparalleled experience of luxury and taste. The terrace, offering panoramic views of the pool and ocean, provides an idyllic setting enhanced by tropical breezes perfect to enjoy Cannelé‘s delights as well as their signature afternoon high tea.

As travelers bid farewell to Mulia Bali, they have the option to either share the art of Cannelé‘s indulgence with their loved ones or savour these exquisite pastries and gourmet take-outs themselves.

Cannelé captivates discerning palates and indulges your sweet tooth with a meticulously curated selection of artisanal cakes, pastries, designer cakes and freshly baked breads together with a comprehensive offering of coffees, teas, and a selection of wines.

Elegance in Design

Stepping into Cannelé is like entering a luxury fashion boutique designed for the connoisseurs of taste. The interior of Cannelé becomes a symphony of charms, characterized by soft curves that embody the fluidity and versatility inherent in the art of pastry. Within this elegant setting, guests have the opportunity to explore artfully displayed chocolate products, seasonal delights, and live showcases that collectively craft an ambiance that is both grand and spacious. Cannelé does not merely promise an indulgent experience; it offers an interactive journey into the heart of true pâtisserie, where patrons have the privilege of witnessing the meticulous process behind each creation, elevating their visit with a layer of transparency and engagement.

Celebrating Local Flavours

Cannelé is dedicated to the art of blending French pastry craftsmanship with the rich tapestry of truly exclusive products, utilizing and showcasing the best of Indonesian ingredients, presenting a truly distinctive culinary encounter. From fragrant Kintamani oranges to artisanal honeys sourced from the varied terrains of Java, Sumbawa, and beyond, every Cannelé creation is imbued with locally sourced treasures. Their coffee selections are thoughtfully curated from diverse Indonesian regions, each contributing its unique flavor to their brews.

Furthermore, Cannelé‘s commitment to quality extends to the sourcing of cocoa from local plantations, resulting in delectable chocolates that capture the essence of Indonesia’s terroir. Cannelé invites patrons to embark on an exceptional sensory journey, celebrating the fusion of French pastry finesse with Indonesia’s natural abundance.

Delectable Gifts for Travelers

Travelers can enhance their journeys with Cannelé‘s exclusive gift collection, which features a meticulously curated array of exquisite confections and signature culinary creations that capture the very essence of this luxurious patisserie. Each delicacy is crafted with precision, delivering Cannelé‘s opulent flavors in beautifully packaged carriers. Whether you’re in search of a cherished memento or a delightful personal treat, our takeaway offerings effortlessly combine the elegance of French pastry with the diverse flavors of Indonesia, including Mulia’s renowned crispy duck rice and a curated range of exclusive lunch boxes.

Cannelé beckons connoisseurs of the finer things to embark on a journey of unparalleled indulgence. Follow @cannelemulia for more updates and decadent inspirations or visit www.themulia.com to discover the culinary journeys at The Mulia, Mulia Resort & Villas – Nusa Dua, Bali.

Cannelé, a haven of luxury, welcomes guests all day. Indulge in elegant dining, leisurely afternoon tea, or exquisite takeout. Savour a selection of desserts, pastries, gourmet sandwiches, and exclusive coffee and tea creations for an opulent experience.