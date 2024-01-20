Corsica Walking Tours on Sale Now: Experience the Best of Corsica’s Spectacular Beauty

Corsican Places invites adventure enthusiasts to embark on a journey through Corsica’s stunning landscapes with its 2024 walking holidays now on sale. Offering a choice of eight self-guided itineraries, ranging from moderate leisurely strolls to one of Europe’s most challenging treks, customers can immerse themselves in some of Corsica’s most breathtaking scenery and bucket-list adventures.

With over 36 years of expertise in Corsica, Corsican Places collaborates directly with local walking providers, ensuring variety and some of the best walking on the island. Marked trails guarantee diverse experiences, and the operator’s specialist sales team are available to provide personalised advice while its local provider offers 24/7 on-the-ground support, enhancing the overall experience.

Tours include:

Corsica Island Mystery Tour: A seven-night holiday which combines four days of self-guided walking at a moderate level along the footpaths and trails of Corsica’s north-west corner. Providing the perfect contrast between coastal scenery and rugged mountains, pine forests, mountain rivers and waterfalls with natural rock pools, the tour includes character accommodation and traditional food along the way, with an optional fifth day of walking for those keen to explore more. Following arrival into Calvi airport, customers are transferred to the nearby train station to take the short journey to Corte, once the capital of Corsica and where the walking begins. Taking in Calacuccia, Col de Vergio, Evisa, Porto and Piana, before ending back at Calvi, luggage transfers are included between hotels enroute. Weekend departures are available between May and September, with packages from £1745 pp (two sharing). Prices include flights, all accommodation, transfers, map, and route notes as follows:

• Return flights from Stansted to Calvi

• Return airport transfers and transfers on the walking days

• Hotel Accommodation: 3-nights half board and 4 nights bed & breakfast

• Luggage transfers between hotels

• Map and route notes

ADVERTISEMENT

The GR20

For keen and experienced hikers, the legendary GR20 trek is a must. Corsican Places offers 14-night packages tackling 13 of the full 16 GR20 sections, as well as seven-night tours and six-day treks through challenging sections of GR20 North or GR20 South.

Sample tour: GR20 North: A seven-night bucket-list adventure for seasoned hikers, featuring six days of strenuous self-guided walking along one of Europe’s most challenging treks. Prices start from £1770pp, including flights, accommodation (options include camping, refuges, and shepherds’ cabins), meals, and luggage transfers.