Jubilee Gastronomy Restaurant to welcome leading chefs to Expo 2020

A new dining concept exclusive to Expo 2020 Dubai will host a glittering line-up of international guest chefs from some of the world’s finest restaurants.

The Jubilee Gastronomy Restaurant will welcome a rotating selection of chefs from Michelin-star restaurants and establishments featured in the ‘World’s 50 Best Restaurants’ and offer ultra-luxurious experiences that include nine-course chef’s table tasting menus, book signings and photo opportunities.

Overlooking Expo’s iconic Al Wasl Plaza, the restaurant is home to an incredible dining room, lounge and rooftop bar and presents a one-of-a-kind, modern destination that promises tantalising flavours to delight the palates of all kinds of foodies.

For the ultimate foodie experience, the limited-seating chef’s table experience includes limousine pick-up and drop-off, a skyline VIP cocktail reception and a nine-course gastronomy tasting menu accompanied by fine beverages, with prices ranging from AED 295 to AED 3,500.

The rooftop bar, meanwhile, will host the city’s best mixologists and visiting bartenders.

Diners can also expect to be taken on a musical journey, sound-tracked by house, club classics, modern beats, lounge, jazz and more, with a live DJ on the terrace.

Expo 2020 will be a food destination in its own right, offering a huge range of cuisines, venues and gastronomic experiences in one place.

From world-renowned chefs to futuristic food tech, visitors will find plenty to whet their appetites across more than 200 food-and-beverage options, serving 50-plus global cuisines.

To learn more about the Jubilee Gastronomy Restaurant, visit the official website.