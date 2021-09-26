Rove Expo 2020 prepares to welcome first guests

With just days to go ahead of the opening of Dubai Expo 2020, the emirate is getting ready to welcome more than 190 countries and millions of visitors to the making of a new world.

Final preparations are underway for the opening ceremony on Thursday, while there is plenty happening elsewhere around the site as the big day approaches.

Catch up with the latest, here.

At the heart of it all, Rove Hotels is inviting guests to grab the best seats in the house at the only on-site hotel, Rove Expo 2020.

Located at the centre of it all, adjacent to Al Wasl Plaza, the property is set to welcome visitors from across the globe.

“As a home-grown hotel brand born here in Dubai, Rove Hotels is extremely proud to serve as the only on-site hotel at Expo 2020.

“Every Rove hotel is designed with the modern international traveller in mind, and Rove Expo 2020 will be the latest exciting evolution of our unique brand of fuss-free hospitality – located right at the heart of what will truly be a once-in-a-lifetime event.

“While Rove Expo 2020 will certainly grab the headlines thanks to its location in Al Wasl Plaza at the centre of the Expo site, our ‘Rovesters’ are also hard at work preparing our other well-connected hotels across the city to meet the massive demand for stays during the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Rovers can rest assured that regardless of which Rove location they choose for their stay, they will be able to enjoy great hospitality just minutes away from the Expo 2020 site,” said Paul Bridger of Rove Hotels.

Regroup, recharge and re-think the future with all the Rove-brand favourites under one roof at Rove Expo 2020.

Keeping Rovers on the beat of the Expo pulse, the hotel is adjacent to Al Wasl Plaza, the main square of the Expo site, providing the perfect launchpad to more than 190 Country Pavilions.

For adventures further afield, Expo 2020 has its own dedicated metro station, linking commuters to Dubai Marina, JBR beach, the Dubai Mall and beyond.

A gateway to a six-month celebration of culture, innovation and human excellence, Rove Expo 2020 will feature 312 king, twin and accessible Rover Rooms, as well as 19 Rover suites.

Rove Expo 2020 will also boast several dining and social outlets, including the Daily, a grab and go Rove Café and the Bar, along with a rooftop swimming pool and sundeck overlooking the Al Wasl Plaza.

Rovers can expect 100 per cent sustainable in-room amenities, late check-out times, super-fast 5G Wi-Fi, a 24-hour gym, prayer rooms and much more.

Rove Expo 2020 has a continuous contemporary aesthetic throughout, maintaining a 2.0 version of the much-loved ‘Rove touch’.

Each zone balances clean lines and fresh functionality with cool comfort and trendy interiors, leaving plenty of space for the dreamers, who can gaze upon flashes of quirky local art for tonnes of inspiration.

Additionally, sustainability is also an area of great focus.

With Expo 2020 aiming to be one of the most environmentally friendly in history, the brand is upping its earth-love ethos to match.

Rove Hotels’ commitment to making a positive impact in everything it does can be found within the big stuff, filtering all the way through to the tiny details.

Its team has utilised the latest technologies in energy efficiency with increased solar panelling, whilst operating with the leading artificial intelligence in food waste solutions and so much more – all in line with Rove’s strong spirit of #sustainability.

Paul Bridger, chief operating officer of Rove Hotels, tells Breaking Travel News about his plans for Expo 2020:

More Information

The Expo 2020 Dubai site is very well connected to the rest of Dubai, making it easy for visitors to travel between the city and Rove Expo 2020.

Find out more about the property on the official site.