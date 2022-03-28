Jet2holidays boosts trade connections with new appointment

Jet2holidays has bolstered its trade team by appointing Lloyd Cross as general manager, trade sales.

He has been promoted to the role after more than a decade working for the tour operator.

His time at Jet2holidays includes eight years working in the trade team, where he has played a key role working in partnership with independent travel agents to help them increase sales and grow their businesses.

His appointment comes as Jet2holidays reports growing confidence as international travel returns to normality.

He will report into Alan Cross, head of trade sales at Jet2holidays.

In his new role, he will be responsible for ensuring that the trade team deliver the best knowledge, support and data so that independent travel agents can successfully grow their businesses.

The Jet2holidays trade team of 14 colleagues work with over 2,500 independent travel agents and homeworkers, supporting them with everything they need to achieve this success.

Commenting on his appointment, Cross said: “The Jet2holidays trade team leads the industry when it comes to supporting independent travel agents and our entire focus is on how we take our partnership approach to the next level.

“With travel returning to normal and independent travel agents in the perfect position to capitalise on the subsequent demand, I am really looking forward to strengthening this partnership approach to ensure mutual success.

“We have a lot of exciting news in the pipeline, and in the spirit of working together, we always want to hear from our agency partners so that we can continue reacting quickly with exactly what they need.”