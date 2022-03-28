Emirates restores pre-pandemic schedule to India

Emirates will re-introduce pre-pandemic flight frequencies to its destinations in India from April 1st.

The airline will be operating 170 weekly flights to nine cities in the country.

The move comes on the back of the decision by the Indian government to restore international flights to and from the country in line with established bilateral agreements from the end of March.

Emirates will be operating 35 weekly flights to Mumbai, 28 weekly flights to Delhi, 24 weekly flights to Bengaluru and 21 weekly flights to Chennai.

At the same time, Hyderabad will welcome 21 weekly flights, Kochi will see 14 weekly flights, Kolkata will receive 11 weekly flight, Ahmedabad nine weekly flights and Thiruvananthapuram seven weekly flights.

Emirates has also brought back its customer-favourite Airbus A380 on a daily basis between Dubai and Mumbai in March.

Emirates flight EK 500/501 is operated by the double-decker aircraft.