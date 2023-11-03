JA Manafaru Adds Seaplane to ‘The Real Maldives’ Experience

As part of an ongoing strategic plan to provide the best of authentic Maldivian guest experiences, JA Manafaru, also known as ‘The Real Maldives’, has announced a move to introduce a new daily seaplane schedule for guests.

Starting from the 24th January, 2024, the new door-to-door service from Male’s seaplane terminal to Haa Alifu Atoll will be operated by Trans Maldivian Airways (TMA).

Jason Kruse is General Manager of JA Manafaru, “For many guests, the chance of a seaplane connection is a once-in-a-lifetime moment, and we are dedicated to making our guest experience the most unique and memorable it can be. In response to guest demands, our partnership with TMA will include three flights on Mondays and Saturdays and two flights on other days, improving transfer convenience and overall experience”.

Along with the already first-class airport assistance provided by the JA Manafaru team, guests will be chauffeured between terminals upon international arrival, and provided with refreshments at TMA’s VIP seaplane lounge.

Shubham Moondhara, Head of Corporate Strategy and Business Development at TMA added, “We are delighted to have JA Manafaru on board to utilize TMA’s seaplane services for their guests. A seaplane journey in the Maldives is an extraordinary experience that transcends mere transportation, and we look forward to providing JA Manafaru guests the most scenic ride to their island home”.