London’s Oldest French Restaurant Launches Indulgent Afternoon Tea

Set in the heart of Soho, L’Escargot holds the distinction of being one of the oldest and most celebrated restaurants in London. This legendary French restaurant is renowned for the excellence of its traditional French cuisine and its impeccable, friendly service.

Due to popular demand L’Escargot has launched an exquisite afternoon tea. Guests will be able to indulge in a selection of finger sandwiches, including ‘Wiltshire ham with Dijon mustard’, ‘Cucumber with cream cheese and chives’, ‘Scottish smoked salmon’ and ‘Burford Brown egg mayonnaise.’

A selection of home baked scones will be on offer filled with golden raisins and served with Cornish clotted cream and English strawberry jam. To finish, guests will be offered a selection of mouth-watering cakes including a delicious Raspberry & almond frangipane, Chocolate éclair and Snail shaped meringues.

A selection of teas from the famous Paris based Mariage Frères will be served including Earl Grey Imperial (Black), English Breakfast Tea (Black), Thé à L’Opéra (Green), Rooiboss Bourbon (Herbal), Wild Camomile (Herbal), Silver Linden (Herbal), Lemon Verbena (Herbal), Peppermint (Herbal) and Vert Provence (Green). Champagne Henriot and Crémant de Loire will also be on offer for guests to enjoy.

Over its almost 100 years L’Escargot has achieved a string of accolades, including ‘Best French Restaurant in London’, ‘Best Restaurant in Soho’, and ‘Most Romantic Restaurant in London’. Head Chef, James Tyrrell, who comes from Claridge’s Hotel and trained at Langan’s Brasserie under the renowned Richard Shepherd, heads up the kitchen. James, known as “Jimmy”, has a love of classic French food, and loves to work with seasonal produce from independent suppliers.

The restaurant was a firm favourite of Princess Diana and over the years has hosted an array of prominent artists, actors, musicians and celebrities including Coco Chanel, Frank Sinatra, Elton John, Mick Jagger, Judy Dench, and HRH The Princess Margaret. Petula Clark and Shirley Bassey both sang around the piano, Lucien Freud and Francis Bacon used to lunch at the restaurant together once a month.

Housed in a magnificent 18th century Georgian townhouse dating from 1741, the building was one of the first houses to be built in Soho and was the private residence of the Duke of Portland. Stepping inside L’Escargot, guests are greeted by an enchanting interior, which retains original features that have delightful aesthetics and provide a cosy, intimate atmosphere.

The rooms are colourful and eccentric; with chandeliers, ornate mirrors, soft lighting, and a large collection of art with works from Matisse, Bacon, Gadney, Peter Blake, Grayson Perry, Keith Haring and Lubaina Himid. The upper floors contain a series of private dining rooms, seating 10 – 40 guests, which are perfect for special occasions, corporate events or private dinners. At the top of the house is the Snail Bar, which regularly hosts live music events and on Friday’s and Saturdays has a wonderful pianist.

Afternoon tea at L’Escargot is priced at £48pp and is available to book online at www.lescargot.co.uk.