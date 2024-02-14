ITB Berlin 2024: Huge demand from international exhibitors, event almost fully booked

Only a few weeks before the World’s Leading Travel Trade Show opens its doors, ITB Berlin reports impressive booking levels, with almost 90 per cent of the exhibition area now occupied. The wide range of exhibitors, including a strong increase in exhibitors from the Host Country Oman and other Arab states, as well as from Turkey, Greece, Asia, Africa and the mobility, tech and cruise industries, reflects the global importance of the event.

Exhibitors returning to the show such as the Emirates airline and Liechtenstein, as well as newcomers such as Disney, São Tomé and Principe, and Air India add an extra dynamic to the event. Following renovation work, a circular tour of the exhibition grounds is possible again. Additional highlights: new focus on German-speaking countries in hub27, new ITB MICE HUB in Hall 8.2, and new ITB Sustainability Lounge in Hall 4.1.

For ITB Berlin, which takes place from 5 to 7 March 2024, the prospects are excellent in the final run-up to the event. Taking as its slogan #ITBTOGETHER, this year’s exclusive B2B platform once again reflects the tourism industry’s entire value chain. To date, exhibitors from 165 countries and territories have confirmed their participation in a total of 27 halls, the Marshall Haus and the Palais am Funkturm, the new home of the ITB Buyers Circle. Five additional halls are opening their doors in 2024, so that a circular tour of the grounds is possible again. In Hall 8.2, the focus is on Cultural Tourism, with exhibitors representing Flanders, Vallonia, business travel and the MICE sector. Halls 10.2 and 11.2 are home mainly to Eastern Europe and the former CIS countries, while Hall 10.1 provides more space for the booming Travel Tech segment. ITB Berlin also reports keen demand for space in Hall 18, which is now open again. In addition to the UK, Ireland and the Scandinavian countries, the Baltic States and Ukraine are represented here too.

hub27: focus on German-speaking countries

Following the successful launch of hub27 in 2023, this year’s focus in the fully booked, multi-purpose hall is on the German-speaking countries, Slovenia and Liechtenstein. After an absence of several years, the Principality is celebrating its return to ITB Berlin. Austria occupies a significantly larger area and features more co-exhibitors than last year. Germany is represented by the German National Tourist Board (DZT) and almost all the federal States. The latter are either co-exhibitors of the DZT or represented again on their own stands, as is North Rhine-Westphalia for example. hub27 also features Germany’s main transport companies and airports, including Deutsche Bahn, Fraport, BER, Flughafen Köln/Bonn and the airports of Hamburg, Düsseldorf and Paderborn. AIDA is impressing visitors with six of its leading brands: AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America and Seabourn.

ITB Berlin 2024 now even more international

As in 2023, ITB Berlin has registered significant demand from exhibitors in Greece. More than 170 are represented in Hall 1.1 on over 1,000 square metres, including numerous individual companies. Hall 1.1 also features exhibitors from Cyprus and Albania. Italy, featuring numerous co-exhibitors, as well as Malta, Croatia, Kosovo and Bosnia are represented in Hall 1.2. The Spanish tourism industry is also making a strong showing and can be found in Hall 2.1. Many exhibitors have increased the size of their stands compared with 2023, including the Balearics and Costa del Sol. Ibiza is among those represented with its own stand this year. Turkey is making a big impression in 2024 on a significantly larger area in Hall 3.2, where Bulgaria is featured too after relocating from hub27.

As in previous years, the Arab states are strongly represented. This is reflected in Hall 2.2 for example with the displays of Oman, the Host Country of ITB Berlin. At 800 square metres, Oman has doubled its display area compared with last year and is also represented with a stand in the Adventure Travel segment in Hall 4.1. Together with Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates are strongly represented too, with the Emirates airline among those making a return to ITB Berlin. In Hall 4.2, the largest exhibitor is Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar and Qatar Airways can also be found in Hall 4.2. Arab countries are also strongly featured in Hall 6.2, where visitors can find Egypt, Iraq, now back after a break, Algeria, Tunisia and Palestine. Israel and Morocco are represented in Hall 21b.

Numerous exhibitors from Asia and Oceania are represented in a total of three halls. Hall 5.2a is fully booked. Exhibitors here include India, the combined stand of ’Meet the Pacific’, New Zealand and Australia, with the last two on significantly larger stands than in 2023. Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Azerbaijan are represented in Hall 10.2, now open again, where ITB Berlin reports high demand from individual exhibitors. Georgia, the former host country, shares Hall 11.2 with Armenia, Moldova, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland, which this year occupies 500 square metres. The country’s 43 co-exhibitors are mainly from local regions, but also include tour operators and the carrier LOT Polish Airlines.

In the Asia Hall (Hall 26), for the first time since the pandemic China is represented with its own stand and numerous new co-exhibitors as well as individual companies such as Chengdu. Trade visitors can also look forward to Mongolia, Malaysia, Laos, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam and Thailand, which is represented with all its provinces, as well as Bangkok Airways and many other countries and regions.

Halls 20 and 21, which are fully booked, are this year occupied entirely by Africa. Hall 20 is where the stands of the island nations of Mauritius and the Seychelles can be found as well as the French overseas department of Réunion. South Africa, which is strongly represented, is featured here too, along with Namibia and Zambia, which for the first time occupies a larger stand. In Hall 21, São Tomé and Principe is debuting at ITB Berlin – this newcomer is exhibiting alongside Ethiopia, Uganda and Rwanda, which have all increased the size of their stands.

In Hall 3.1, North America is represented by the USA, including many co-exhibitors, as well as Canada. ITB Berlin is also pleased with the keen demand shown this year by exhibitors from Central and South America as well as the Caribbean. In Hall 22a, Dominica and the Cayman Islands are for the first time represented on their own stands, while the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe is celebrating its return. In Hall 22b, Mexico and Belize occupy larger stands, while Halls 23a and 23b are where Chile, Peru, Brazil and Venezuela, now back after a break, can be found for example. LATAM Airlines is also exhibiting again this year.

Booming Mobility, Cruise and Travel Tech segments occupy large space

In addition to hosting many national displays, ITB Berlin 2024 is again providing significant space for individual exhibitors representing the Hospitality and Travel Tech segments. Thus, Hall 9 features hotel chains including Accor, Hilton, Best Western, Meininger, Wyndham and Deutsche Hospitality, as well as large online platforms such as Booking.com, Airbnb, Expedia and HomeToGo. Providers in the booming Mobility segment include newcomers Mastercard Europe and Holiday Pirates.

As in 2023, Hall 25 features a wide range of exhibitors, among them airlines, tour and cruise operators. They include Lufthansa, SunExpress, Eurowings, Air Canada, United Airlines and Sky Team. The cruise industry is strongly represented again, with Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Queen Voyages and many others in Hall 25, as well as AIDA with AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America and Seabourn in hub27. In Hall 4.1, Viking Cruises and MSC Cruises are exhibiting as potential employees. This is the first time the Walt Disney Company is taking part. Its focus is on the cruise market with Disney Cruise Lines.

In Halls 5.1, 6.1, 7.1c, 8.1 and 10.1, taking as their slogan ’Take Travel Technology to the next Level. Together’, exhibitors from over 30 countries are displaying forward-looking products and ideas in the Travel Tech segment. They include Amadeus, Bewotec, Sabre, ICEX Expana, Business Iceland, Business France and GIATA, as well as many companies from China, HeyTrip and Flightroutes for example. In Hall 10.1, now open again, companies including Sunnycars, Online Birds and Booking Experts are displaying their products and services. The outstanding spectrum of exhibits focusing mainly on hospitality (also in Hall 10.1) is augmented by companies that range from aspiring startups to industry heavyweights such as Oaky, Mews, DerbySoft, Cendyn, Cloudbeds and Infor.

New home of the Culture Lounge and debut for the ITB MICE HUB

The Culture Lounge, the popular segment for cultural tourism providers, is relocating to Hall 8.2, which is now open again. Exhibitors there include European museums, festivals, cultural regions and foundations. Newcomers taking part with their own stands include Magnicity, with the Berlin TV Tower and Tour Montparnasse from Paris, Fascineum Experience Museums with the Chocolate Museum in Bruges, and Culture Spaces from France. SIMsKultur, a long-standing partner, is also exhibiting again. Hall 8.2 is also where to find the new ITB MICE HUB, home to MICE providers at ITB Berlin regardless of the destinations they represent. In addition to housing cultural travel and the MICE segment, the hall is also where Business Travel and the ITB Blogger Base are located. The latter is sponsored by Oman, this year’s Host Country of ITB Berlin.

In Hall 4.1, exhibitors from around the world are presenting their products and innovations for youth and adventure travel as well as responsible tourism. The 50 exhibitors there include RUF Jugendreisen, the ATTA Adventure Travel Trade Association and the WYSE Travel Confederation, who are also organising workshops on youth and student travel on their stand. The ITB Lighthouse Stage features informative keynote speeches and presentations on adventure travel, responsible tourism and careers. In Hall 4.1, the ITB Sustainability Lounge powered by Mascontour is an innovation celebrating its debut at ITB Berlin. The lounge area is the place for the community to meet in a relaxed atmosphere and discuss sustainability topics, including trends, concepts and solutions for the future of tourism.

In Hall 4.1, international participation in the ITB Career Center powered by the Bundesagentur für Arbeit (Federal Employment Agency) is even higher than in 2023. Around 15 educational establishments from Germany and abroad are offering individual advice on courses and training opportunities. They include leading institutions such as Duale Hochschule Baden-Württemberg Ravensburg, EVBB - European Association of Institutes for Vocational Training, Fachhochschule Westküste, Hochschule Heilbronn, Hochschule München, Hochschule Worms, HWR Berlin, IU Internationale Hochschule, MCI Management Center Innsbruck Internationale Hochschule, NHL Hogeschool, School of Hotel & Tourism Mgmt, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, and newcomers such as the EHL Hospitality Business School. For those in search of job opportunities and career advice, the recruiting area of the Federal Employment Agency is the place to head and where, in one-to-one meetings with HR managers from larger and smaller companies, visitors can find the job of their dreams. Tips for submitting job applications are available for free, and professional photos for job applications can be obtained on the spot free of charge. The Federal Employment Agency will offer a look at ‘Business etiquette’ and host a ’Cruise panel: Careers in the cruise industry’. New events include the Young Talent Speed Networking event on the Lighthouse Stage, where eight participating companies will meet up to 20 young talented people.

Medical and Health Tourism with a wide range of exhibits in Hall 3.1

In recent years, Medical and Health Tourism has become an important segment at ITB Berlin. This is the first time the Croatian Chamber of Commerce is represented in the Medical Tourism segment, and the first time Slovenia is appearing as a supporting partner and exhibitor in the Medical & Health Pavilion in Hall 3.1. Among the partners who regularly attend are the long-standing Premium partner Barcelona Medical Destination, together with other exhibitors including FIT Reisen, the Gremi Klinik from Albania, as well as HTI - Health Tourism Industry and the ESPA - European Spas Association. The official opening of the Medical & Health Pavilion will take place on Tuesday, 5 March at 1 p.m. – followed by a Medical Media Lunch with the exhibitors and partners from Croatia, Slovenia and Barcelona.

The LGBTQ+ Tourism Pavilion in Hall 4.1 currently showcases the largest range of LGBTQ+ Tourism products at any trade show – with colourful stands, the LGBTQ+ Tourism Educational Hub, the LGBTQ+ Tourism Stage, and the exclusive LGBTQ+ Media Brunch, to which all media representatives are invited. Important exhibitors such as Choose Chicago, München Tourismus, IGLTA (International Gay & Lesbian Travel Association), GnetWork Buenos Aires and TOMONTOUR are presenting a wide range of LGBTQ+ tourism products. Turisme Comunitat Valenciana and Vacaya are this year’s official partners of the segment.

Luxury travel segment at the HOME of LUXURY

The HOME of LUXURY at the Marshall Haus is the exclusive meeting place of luxury travel exhibitors and buyers, and features three exclusive exhibition areas: The Garden, The Nest and The Gallery. Exhibitors include Travel & Taste, Blancdenoir, Cullinan Belek, Hommage Hotels, Abercrombie & Kent Sri Lanka and Fleesensee Hotel. The Buyers Members Lounge is an exclusive networking area sponsored by selected media partners such as Connoisseur Circle. Open networking formats such as Meet the Media and Meet the Buyers Breakfast provide an opportunity to exchange views.

This year, the ITB Buyers Circle Lounge is for the first time located in the Palais am Funkturm at the north entrance. ITB Berlin continues to experience high demand from buyers – the high quality of applicants from all over the world and the wide range of products are impressive. This year’s ITB Buyers Circle Lounge is sponsored by the Omran Group from Oman, the Host Country of the event. On Thursday, 7 March, the popular ITB Speed Networking event will be back, followed by informal networking.

ITBxplore platform, ITB app and new meeting options

Improved scheduling functions and the ability to check availability, as well as improved visibility through tagging for Buyers Circle members make ITBxplore even more user-friendly. With its QR code scanner for exchanging contact details at the show and a QR code generator for networking, the ITB app is an impressive tool. New elements such as the Meeting Cube for hourly bookings and the Hybrid Stage are examples of up-to-the-minute event options. Bookable meeting tables where visitors can meet or work: the Business Satellites now offer additional catering options.