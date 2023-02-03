ITB Berlin 2023 Announces Winners of Prestigious ITB BookAward

With its annual ITB BookAward, ITB Berlin recognizes titles from Germany and abroad, written mainly in German, but also in German translation, which honour outstanding journalistic achievements.

The aim is to focus attention beyond national borders on the broad spectrum of important intercultural travel and tourism publications.

The winners of the ITB BookAward 2023 have been decided upon. An independent jury comprising experts on countries, media members and booksellers have selected authors, titles, trends and innovations in a wide range of relevant and fascinating categories. In the main category, this year’s Destinations Award is dedicated to Georgia, the official host country of ITB Berlin 2023. Alice, a new category, honours the best books for young people with a focus on travel, thus setting a new trend. Once again ITB Berlin, which takes place from 7 to 9 March 2023, is collaborating with Börsenverein des Deutschen Buchhandels. The ITB Book Award does not confer prize money.

ITB BookAward 2023 – the winners

These are as follows: The World Heritage publications and publishers Kunth/MairDumont, Andreas Kieling, Alexandra Schels and Patrick Pichler, Diplom-Geograf Michael Martin, Prof. Laurence C. Smith, Giorgi Kvastiani with Vadim Spolanski and Andreas Sternfeldt, Dr. Stefan Applis, Nina Kramm, Daniela Schetar and Friedrich Köthe, Eva Wieners, Aleš Šteger, Peter Koller, Daniela Trauthwein, Ernst Wrba, Frances Mayes with Ondine Cohane, Andrea David, Olaf Obsommer, Petra Münzel-Kaiser, Angela Misslbeck, Abi Elphinstone, Matthias Kröner and Mina Braun, Corinna Lawrenz, Johann Fleuri and Pierre Javelle, Gerhard J. Rekel, Dipl.- Ing. Oliver G. Hamm, Andreas Kossert, the audiobook travel features of Hörverlag, Stefan Moster, Raynor Winn, Alexander Oetker, Gregor Münch and Markus Belz, the publisher riva Verlag for the publication of traditional cuisines, KOSMOS NEUER WELTATLAS, Dr. Peter Fretwell, Prof. Dr. Uwe Weithörner with Prof. Dr. Robert Goecke, Prof. Dr. Eberhard Kurz and Prof. Dr. Axel Schulz (publisher), the illuminated globe for children ’Columbus Kinder- Leuchtglobus Unsere Erde’ and the illuminated globe ’3D Relief Leuchtglobus Atmosphere R4 gold’.

Categories, winners, titles and publishers

Category: Lifetime Award

Publisher, ’50 Jahre Welterbekonvention 2022’

Kunth/MairDumont, leading World Heritage publisher

Wildlife filmmaker, adventurer, author, Andreas Kieling | Title ‘Andreas Kieling – 30 Jahre Tierfilm. Wilde Tiere, weite Welt und große Abenteuer’, published by NG Buchverlag, München

Category: Travel calendars

UNESCO World Heritage, ‘Wandkalender UNESCO Erbe der Welt 2023’

UNESCO World Heritage, ‘Tischkalender UNESCO Erbe der Welt 2023, 365 Tage’

UNESCO World Heritage, ‘Wandkalender UNESCO Naturerbe der Welt 2023’

UNESCO World Heritage, ‘Tischkalender UNESCO Naturerbe der Welt 2023, 365 Tage’,

all published by Kunth/Mairdumont, München-Ostfildern

Longing for the Far East, Alexandra Schels, Patrick Pichler | ‘Wandkalender Fernweh Fernost 2023’, published by teNeues Verlag, Augsburg

Category: Management Award of ITB Berlin

Fascinating World Heritage, ‘Das Erbe der Welt – Alle Kultur- und Naturmonumente mit Anerkennung der UNESCO’, published by Verlag Kunth/Mairdumont, München- Ostfildern

The Miracle of this World by Diplom-Geograf Michael Martin | ‘TERRA – Gesichter der Erde’, published by Knesebeck Verlag, München

Category: Cultures

UNESCO World Heritage, ‘Das Erbe der Welt – Alle Kultur- und Naturmonumente mit Anerkennung der UNESCO’, published by Verlag Kunth/Mairdumont, München-Ostfildern

The cultural impact of rivers, Prof. Laurence C. Smith | ‘Weltgeschichte der Flüsse – Wie mächtige Ströme Reiche schufen, Kulturen zerstörten und unsere Zivilisation prägen’, published by Siedler Verlag, München

Category: Destinations Award 2023 – Georgia

Georgia – a comprehensive travel guide, Giorgi Kvastiani, Vadim Spolanski, Andreas Sternfeldt | ‘Georgien – Mit Tbilisi, Batumi, Kachetien, Kartli, Adscharien, Kolchis, Schwarzem Meer, Swanetien’, published by Trescher Verlag, Berlin

Svaneti – a travel guide, Dr. Stefan Applis | ‘Swanetien entdecken – Ein Kultur- und Naturreiseführer für Georgien/Südlicher Kaukasus’, published by Mitteldeutscher Verlag, Halle

Illustrated volume, Dr. Stefan Applis | ‘Swanetien – Tradition und Moderne’, published by Mitteldeutscher Verlag, Halle

Hiking guide, Nina Kramm | ‘Georgien – Kleiner und Großer Kaukasus’, published by Bergverlag Rother, Oberhaching

Category: Frankfurt Book Fair 2023 Guest of Honour – Slovenia

Slovenia – a comprehensive travel guide, Daniela Schetar, Friedrich Köthe | ‘Slowenien mit Triest – mit 15 Wanderungen’, published by Reise Know-How Verlag Peter Rump, Bielefeld

Hiking guide, Eva Wieners | ‘Soèa und Triglav Nationalpark – 45 Wander- und Entdeckertouren in Sloweniens wildem Westen’, published by Naturzeit Reiseverlag, Kottgeisering

Special travel book, Aleš Šteger | ‘Gebrauchsanweisung für Slowenien’, published by Piper Verlag, München

Category: German travel regions – the Palatinate

Travel guide, Peter Koller | ‘Pfalz’, published by Reise Know-How Verlag Peter Rump

Hiking, Daniela Trauthwein | ‘Wanderungen für die Seele – Wohlfühlwege Pfalz’,

Cycling tours, Ernst Wrba | ‘Radeln für die Seele – Alte Bahntrassen Rheinland-Pfalz’, both published by Droste Verlag, Düsseldorf

Category: Illustrated travel book

Italy, Frances Mayes with Ondine Cohane | ‘Sempre Italia – Eine Liebeserklärung an Lebensart, Küche und Kultur’, published by Verlag Frederking & Thaler, München

Film tourism, Andrea David | ‘Szene für Szene die Welt entdecken’, published by Conbook Verlag, Neuss

Category: Outdoors

Canoeing expeditions, Olaf Obsommer, Petra Münzel-Kaiser | ‘Sick Life Line’, published by Conbook Verlag, Neuss

Hiking, Gregor Münch, Markus Belz | ‘Romantische Straße – Von Würzburg nach Füssen’, published by Verlag Esterbauer, Rodingersdorf (A)

Category: Travelling with children

Angela Misslbeck | ‘Wohnmobilreisen mit Kindern’, published by Bruckmann Verlag, München

New category: Alice Award for books for young people

Adventures in a fantasy world, Abi Elphinstone | ‘Caspar und die Träne des Phönix’, vol. 1 in the series ‘Die vier verborgenen Reiche’, from age 10, published by Carlsen Verlag, Hamburg

In Australia’s mangrove swamps, Matthias Kröner, Mina Braun/Illustration | ‘Der Billabongkönig’, from age 7, published by Beltz & Gelberg Verlag, Weinheim

Category: Special travel books

Culinary journeys, Corinna Lawrenz | ‘Zu Gast in Portugal – Sehnsuchtsorte, Originalrezepte und Geheimtipps’, published by Callwey Verlag, München

The many aspects of Tokyo, Johann Fleuri, Pierre Javelle/Fotos | ‘Tokyo – Eine Augenreise’, published by Dorling Kindersley Verlag, München

Rail journeys, Gerhard J. Rekel | ‘Monsieur Orient-Express – Wie es Georges Nagelmackers gelang, Welten zu verbinden’, published by Verlag Kremayr & Scheriau, Vienna

Architecture, Dipl.-Ing. Oliver G. Hamm | ‘Architekturführer Dresden’, published by Verlag DOM publishers, Berlin

Masuria, Andreas Kossert | ‘Gebrauchsanweisung für Masuren’, published by Piper Verlag, München

Audiobook travel features:

‘Sehnsucht Italien – Eine akustische Reise von den Dolomiten bis nach Sizilien’

‘Sehnsucht Frankreich – Eine akustische Reise von der Bretagne bis nach Korsika’

‘Sehnsucht Spanien & Portugal – Eine akustische Reise von Lissabon bis Madrid, von Madeira bis Mallorca’

‘Die schönsten Städte Europas – Eine akustische Reise von Amsterdam bis Zürich’,

all published by Hörverlag, München

Category: Literary travel books

Longing for the Arctic, Stefan Moster | ‘Das Fundament des Eisbergs – Eine arktische Sehnsucht’, published by mareverlag, Hamburg

Nature Writing, Raynor Winn | Trilogie: ‘Der Salzpfad’, ‘Wilde Stille’, ‘Überland’, published by DuMont Reiseverlag, Ostfildern

Category: Travel cookbooks

For gourmets and crime thriller fans Alexander Oetker | ‘Chez Luc – Mit Commissaire Verlain durch Frankreichs kulinarischen Südwesten. Das Aquitaine-Kochbuch’, published by Verlag Hoffmann und Campe, Hamburg

Special Cookbook Award, for riva Verlag, for the publication of six traditional cuisines:

‘Parwana – Eine kulinarische Reise durch Afghanistan’,

‘Das Tibet-Kochbuch – Traditionelle Rezepte aus dem Himalaya’,

‘Muskat, Zimt und Kardamom – Eine kulinarische Reise entlang der alten Gewürzroute’, ‘Mesopotamia – Aramäisch kochen’,

‘Das Ukraine-Kochbuch’,

‘Indien vegetarisch – Die kulinarischen Schätze der indischen Küche’

Category: Atlases, globes

World atlas, ‘KOSMOS NEUER WELTATLAS – Das Standardwerk mit aktuellen und präzisen Karten’, published by Franckh-Kosmos Verlag, Stuttgart

Atlas of the Antarctic, Dr. Peter Fretwell | ‘Antarktis – Atlas eines unbekannten Kontinents’, published by Franckh-Kosmos Verlag, Stuttgart

Children’s globe, ‘Columbus Kinder-Leuchtglobus Unsere Erde’, distributed by COLUMBUS Verlag, Krauchenwies

Globe, ‘3D-Relief-Leuchtglobus Atmosphere R4 gold’, distributed by Räthgloben 1917, Markranstädt

Category: Specialist tourism literature

Guide and manual, Prof. Dr. Uwe Weithörner, Prof. Dr. Robert Goecke, Prof. Dr. Eberhard Kurz, Prof. Dr. Axel Schulz (publisher) | ‘Digitaler Tourismus – Informationsmanagement im Tourismus’, published by Verlag Walter De Gruyter/Studium, Berlin/Boston

The members of the ITB Book Awards 2023 jury are:

David Ruetz (chair), senior vice president, Messe Berlin

Eckart Baier, journalist

Cornelia Camen, journalist

Prof. Dr. Roland Conrady, Hochschule Worms, Faculty of Tourism and Travel Management

Prof. Dr. Rainer Hartmann, Hochschule Bremen, Faculty of Social Sciences, Leisure and Tourism Management

Armin Herb, Redaktionsbüro Herb

Rika Jean-François, CSR commissioner, ITB Berlin

Regine Kiepert, proprietor, Schropp Land & Karte

Martina Kraus, branch manager, RavensBuch

Burghard Rauschelbach, geographer and tourism consultant

Raphaela Sabel, journalist

Gerd W. Seidemann, journalist