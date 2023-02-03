British Airways Partnering with Travel Places to Offer Sustainable Aviation Fuel for Business Travel

Group business travel specialists, Travel Places, is launching a new sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) fund, providing a unique opportunity for its clients to address the carbon footprint from their business travel.

Travel Places works with sporting governing bodies, world-class athletes, international musicians, and production companies from the sports, media and entertainment sectors, managing travel plans to events across the world. Certified for ISO 20121: Sustainable Event Management since 2022, the travel management company also supports its clients in making more sustainable choices around their travel plans.

Working in partnership with British Airways, Travel Places is now offering its clients the opportunity to purchase SAF, which is currently provided through the airline’s multi-year partnership with Phillips 66 Limited. The refinery, located near Immingham, uses waste cooking oil as the feedstock, and the SAF produced provides lifecycle emissions reductions of over 80% compared to traditional fossil-based jet fuel.

By purchasing a percentage of SAF, Travel Places’ clients can address their carbon footprint and the Scope 3 emissions* indirectly linked to their business travel. In turn, they will support further investment and the scale-up of SAF. Upon purchase, Travel Places clients will receive a certificate, followed by further certification once the SAF has been supplied. This is currently done via existing pipeline infrastructure feeding directly into London Heathrow through British Airways’ partnership with Phillips 66.

Nick Warren, Joint Managing Director at Travel Places, said:

“Our clients deliver incredible events that have a positive impact on so many lives, but there is recognition of the impact that travel to these events can have on resources, society and the environment.

“We are committed to developing solutions that will support our clients as they continue to make progress towards ambitious sustainability goals. It is by working together that we can have the greatest positive impact, so we are delighted to be working with British Airways on this initiative, which demonstrates our shared commitment towards a more sustainable future for our industry.”

Carrie Harris, Director of Sustainability at British Airways, said:

“At British Airways, we believe that sustainable aviation fuel can be a game-changer and our continued investment in its development is just one of the ways we plan to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner.

“By Travel Places giving its clients the opportunity to purchase SAF, companies are able to better understand and address their emissions and support the advancement, production and commercial rollout of SAF to help reduce aviation’s reliance on fossil fuels.”

*Scope 3 includes all indirect emissions that occur in the value chain of a reporting company.