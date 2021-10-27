ITB Asia 2021 welcomes thousands of virtual delegates

ITB Asia 2021 has opened virtually, with the travel industry in Asia gradually braving new realities in leisure, MICE and corporate travel.

In the course of the next few days, more than 3,200 travel products will be showcased to international attendees.

Over 900 buyers and 400 sponsors and exhibitors from all over the world will come together to explore business opportunities and connect with travel trade suppliers and partners.

For the first time, the leading travel trade show will run for five days, as an entirely virtual event, bringing together international exhibitors with travel trade buyers and trade delegates.

ADVERTISEMENT

ITB Asia Virtual Conference will feature a number of key industry speakers who will provide thought-provoking insights and presentations during the event.

Katrina Leung, managing director of Messe Berlin (Singapore), the organiser of ITB Asia, said: “This year will be the most important ITB Asia show to date.

“After one and a half years, the tourism industry is showing promising signs of recovery, with testing, safe “travel bubbles” and vaccination campaigns increasingly normalising travel, but there is still a long way to go to reach pre-pandemic levels.

“If the pandemic, which caused closed borders, travel restrictions and strict safety measures, has taught us one thing, it is that our industry must remain flexible and keep re-inventing itself.

“At ITB Asia Virtual, the industry comes together to establish high-quality networks, conduct business, and share valuable knowledge.

“What makes this industry so unique is its ability to always turn crises into opportunities and innovations.”